UCLA Football Picks Up Commitment From Local Linebacker Ty Lee

The Bruins have gotten their first commit on the defensive side of the ball in the current recruiting cycle.

Class of 2023 safety Ty Lee announced his commitment to UCLA football on Sunday, he put out on Twitter. Lee only earned an offer from the Bruins on April 13, but his status as a local prospect helped the blue and gold close things out quickly. UCLA had just one 2023 commit heading into the weekend – receiver Grant Gray – but now they have doubled their upcoming signing class.

Lee has mostly played safety at St. John Bosco (CA), but was primarily recruited by inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. and has been targeted to play linebacker at the collegiate level.

While Lee did not announce any list of finalists, he also had offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Utah.

Lee unofficially visited Westwood in April right before he got his offer, and he was a late addition to UCLA's group of official visitors this past weekend. The official visit appears to have made its mark on Lee, as he committed just two days after coming to campus.

247Sports and Rivals both have Lee pegged as a three-star recruit and a top-40 safety in the nation. Rivals has Lee slotted in at No. 32 among California recruits, while 247Sports has him at No. 37 in-state.

When Lee was a freshman in high school, current Bruins receiver Logan Loya, linebacker JonJon Vaughns and defensive back Jake Newman were among the star seniors at St. John Bosco. With Lee now entering his senior year, he stands as one of the productive veteran defensive leaders for one of the premiere programs in the region.

Lee racked up 40 tackles, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries and an interception across 11 games with the Braves in 2021. Lee is considered by scouts to have great size and athleticism for the safety position, although the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect will have to transition to linebacker before he suits up for the Bruins.

The Bruins have also offered three-star offensive tackle Raymond Pulido and five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, two more St. John Bosco seniors.

As for what UCLA is slated to have at safety come 2023, there is not a lot of returning talent scheduled to stay on the books.

Stephan Blaylock and Mo Osling III will be gone, and veterans Kenny Churchwell III, Elisha Guidry and Alex Johnson could all move on from the program if they aren't interested in a sixth year. Newman and William Nimmo Jr. will be the lone veterans in the safeties room at that point, while incoming freshmen Kamari Ramsey, Clint Stephens and Croix Stewart will still be underclassmen.

The Bruins could also have Lee's St. John Bosco teammate Jaxon Harley suiting up in that position group, as he committed as a preferred walk-on in April.

UCLA now boasts the No. 8 recruiting class for 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking in the bottom half of the conference and the division. Going by averaging rating, however, the Bruins jump up to No. 6.

