UCLA Football Practice Report: September 5

Just in case the Bruins hadn't gotten their fair share of heat at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, they returned to Wasserman Football Center for a sweltering Labor Day practice.

UCLA football returned to Westwood for its first day of Alabama State game week, and temperatures had already reached the mid-90s for the team's morning session. The practice itself looked very similar to last Monday's, starting with a couple different punt drills.

After receiver Kazmeir Allen, receiver Logan Loya was the next player to go in the punt return rotation. Loya was out Saturday against Bowling Green, wearing street clothes on the sidelines while receiver Jake Bobo returned punts.

Bobo was third in line at practice Monday, and he was followed by receiver Ryan Cragun and a scout team wideout.

By the time the Bruins had gone through the rotation four times, receiver Kam Brown finally joined in and muffed his first attempt. Like Loya, Brown missed Saturday's game, but appeared to be close to a full-go on Monday.

The scout team looked to have the same makeup for Alabama State that it did for Bowling Green, at least on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, quarterbacks Chase Artopoeus and Justyn Martin were once again wearing the starter's jersey number – No. 4, which belongs to dual-threat Auburn transfer Dematrius Davis.

Tight end Hudson Habermehl, who left Saturday's game in the second half, was back Monday as a full participant. Tight end Michael Ezeike, who left a few series before Habermehl, was nowhere to be seen at practice. Even with Ezeike missing, there didn't seem to be any extra tight ends who swapped out their scout team jerseys for their blue offensive jerseys – the top players at the position remained Habermehl, David Priebe, Carsen Ryan and Jack Pedersen.

The scout team swapped out the orange Bowling Green jerseys for black Alabama State jerseys, which must not have been very popular given the blazing heat out on the turf.

Safety Mo Osling III was wearing a GoPro on his helmet Monday, which coach Chip Kelly previously said was being used for the team's experimental virtual reality film study. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been wearing one since the spring and running back Zach Charbonnet started wearing one last week, while linebacker Darius Muasau is no longer wearing his.

