UCLA Football Projected 2022 Depth Chart: Spring Camp Edition

The Bruins are two weeks into spring camp with the opening kickoff of 2022 still five months away, but the internal personnel breakdown still remains top of mind for everyone keeping an eye on practice.

Looking so far ahead requires much more speculation and guess work than it would in the later days of fall camp, especially considering the transfer market hasn't completely cooled off and several key players have yet to arrive on campus. Freshmen safety Kamari Ramsey, tight end Jack Pedersen and receiver Jadyn Marshall were unable to enroll early like quarterback Justyn Martin or defensive back Clint Stephens, and Rutgers transfer left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal is not yet in Westwood either.

As such, projecting where they will end up in UCLA football's depth chart is based mostly off hype and guesswork, and those players will be marked off as not part of the spring roster.

Still, gathering information from the completed spring practices, taking into account what we've heard from coaches and players in interviews and making inferences here and there, this is All Bruins' latest look at UCLA football's 2022 depth chart.

Offense

Quarterback

1: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, super senior

2: Ethan Garbers, redshirt sophomore

3: Chase Artopoeus, redshirt junior

4: Chase Griffin, redshirt junior

5: Justyn Martin, freshman

Running Back

1: Zach Charbonnet, senior

2: Keegan Jones, redshirt junior

3: Deshun Murrell, redshirt freshman

4: TJ Harden, freshman

5: Brian Kowall, redshirt sophomore

6: Christian Grubb, redshirt junior – INJURED

X Receiver

1: Jake Bobo, super senior

2: Matt Sykes, junior

3: Ashton Authement, redshirt junior

4: Jadyn Marshall, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

5: Braden Pegan, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

6: Colson Yankoff, redshirt senior – INJURED

7: Ezavier Staples, redshirt freshman – INJURED



Z Receiver

1: Kam Brown, redshirt junior

2: Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, sophomore

3: DJ Justice, redshirt freshman

4: Devanti Dillard, redshirt sophomore

Slot Receiver

1: Kazmeir Allen, redshirt senior

2: Logan Loya, junior

3: Josiah Norwood, redshirt senior

4: Bradley Schlom, redshirt sophomore

Tight End

1: Michael Ezeike, super senior

2: Hudson Habermehl, redshirt junior

3: Carsen Ryan, freshman

4: David Priebe, redshirt senior

5: Michael Churich, redshirt junior

6: Sam Summa, redshirt freshman

7: Grant Norberg, redshirt sophomore

8: Jack Pederson, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

9: Mike Martinez, redshirt junior – INJURED



Left Tackle

1: Garrett DiGiorgio, redshirt freshman

2: Bruno Fina, redshirt sophomore

3: Raiqwon O'Neal, redshirt senior – NOT IN SPRING

4: Patrick Selna, redshirt sophomore – INJURED

Left Guard

1: Atonio Mafi, super senior

2: Noah Pulealii, redshirt freshman

3: Taka Mahe, redshirt freshman – INJURED

Center

1: Duke Clemens, senior

2: Benjamin Roy Jr., redshirt freshman

3: Sam Marrazzo, super senior – INJURED

Right Guard

1: Jon Gaines II, redshirt senior

2: Justin Williams, redshirt sophomore

3: Siale Taupaki, redshirt junior – INJURED

Right Tackle

1: Josh Carlin, redshirt junior

2: Tyler Manoa, super senior

3: Brad Whitworth, redshirt junior

4: Sam Yoon, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

5: Thomas Cole, redshirt freshman – INJURED



Defense

Defensive End

1: Bo Calvert, super senior

2: Carl Jones, senior

3: Joquarri Price, redshirt sophomore

4: Laiatu Latu, redshirt junior

6: James Dinneen, redshirt junior

Defensive Tackle

1: Odua Isibor, super senior

2: Martin Andrus Jr., super senior

3: Quintin Somerville, redshirt freshman

4: Dovid Magna, redshirt junior

5: Jacob Sykes, senior – NOT IN SPRING

Defensive Tackle

1: Jay Toia, sophomore

2: Gary Smith III, junior

3: Hayden Harris, redshirt junior

4: Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi, redshirt junior – INJURED

Defensive End

1: Gabriel Murphy, redshirt junior

2: Grayson Murphy, redshirt junior

3: Devin Aupiu, sophomore

4: Choe Bryant-Strother, redshirt sophomore

5: Carson Schwesinger, redshirt freshman

6: Hayden Nelson, redshirt freshman

Left Outside Linebacker

1: Kain Medrano, redshirt junior

2: Shea Pitts, super senior

3: Adam Cohen, redshirt junior

4: Jalen Woods, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

5: Ale Kaho, redshirt senior – INJURED

Inside Linebacker

1: Caleb Johnson, super senior

2: Darius Muasau, senior

4: Erich Osteen, redshirt junior

3: Kobey Fitzgerald, redshirt senior – INJURED

Right Outside Linebacker

1: Damian Sellers, junior

2: Jeremiah Trojan, redshirt sophomore

3: Jake Newman, redshirt sophomore

4: JonJon Vaughns, junior – NOT IN SPRING (BASEBALL)

Cornerback

1: Devin Kirkwood, sophomore

2: Isaiah Newcombe, redshirt freshman

3: Evan Thomas, redshirt sophomore

Cornerback

1: John Humphrey, redshirt sophomore

2: Jaylin Davies, redshirt freshman

3: Joshua Swift, redshirt sophomore

Nickel/Slot Cornerback

1: Azizi Hearn, super senior
2: Martell Irby, redshirt senior

Safety

1: Mo Osling III, super senior

2: Kenny Churchwell III, redshirt senior

3: Kaleb Tuliau, redshirt junior

4: Clint Stephens, freshman

5: Alex Johnson, redshirt senior

6: Kamari Ramsey, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

Safety

1: Stephan Blaylock, super senior

2: William Nimmo Jr., redshirt junior

3: Jelani Warren, redshirt junior

4: Elisha Guidry, redshirt senior

5: Parker Hogan, redshirt sophomore

6: Deavyn Woullard, redshirt junior

7: Croix Stewart, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

Special Teams

Kicker

1: Nicholas Barr-Mira, redshirt junior

2: Ari Libenson, redshirt sophomore

3: Michael James, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

Punter

1: Nicholas Barr-Mira, redshirt junior

2: Ari Libenson, redshirt sophomore

3: Chase Barry, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

4: Kalen Jones, freshman – NOT IN SPRING

Kickoff Specialist

1: RJ Lopez, junior

2: Nicholas Barr-Mira, redshirt sophomore

Long Snapper

1: Jack Landherr IV, senior

2: Beau Gardner, redshirt sophomore

Kick Returner

1: Kazmeir Allen, redshirt senior

2: Keegan Jones, redshirt junior

Punt Returner

1: Logan Loya, junior

2: Jake Bobo, super senior

3: Kam Brown, redshirt junior

