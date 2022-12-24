UCLA Football WR/RB Kazmeir Allen Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

The Bruins are losing one of their speediest weapons on the roster.

UCLA football wide receiver Kazmeir Allen announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Allen was the first commit of the Chip Kelly era, choosing to join the program two days after the coach was hired in 2017.

Allen had one year of collegiate availability remaining.

Allen has not been seen at UCLA's practices over the past few weeks, leaving his status for the upcoming Sun Bowl up in the air. Combined with his recent decision regarding his professional career, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that he suits up for the Bruins again in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 30.

Several other players who have exhausted their eligibility accepted invitations to postseason all-star games, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, wide receiver Jake Bobo and left guard Atonio Mafi all headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl in February. Right guard Jon Gaines II has one year of eligibility left himself, but he accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Friday.

Running back Zach Charbonnet is widely accepted to declare as well, knocking out most of UCLA's biggest offensive producers from this season.

Allen was one of those top contributors in 2022, putting up career numbers across the board. The running back-turned-wideout racked up 403 receiving yards on 49 catches, both of which ranked second on the team. Allen also added 203 rushing yards on 15 carries, and he finished the year with four total touchdowns.

The former track star had quite the journey over his five years with the Bruins, opening up his career with a 74-yard touchdown in his collegiate debut against Cincinnati in 2018. Allen added a receiving touchdown that year as well, racking up 223 yards from scrimmage as a true freshman.

Allen only played four games in 2019, then was limited to two appearances in 2020 due to a battle with COVID-19.

When he returned in 2021, Allen played in all 12 games and thrived as both a receiver and a kick returner. Allen's two-touchdown day against USC that fall became one of the defining moments of his career, and it marked another breakout day for him as a speedy playmaker.

For his career, Allen went for 1,312 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage, in addition to 1,054 yards and one touchdown on special teams.

UCLA had six players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, which was the most in the Pac-12. Between Thompson-Robinson, Charbonnet, Bobo, Allen and the rest of the veterans who are set to move on from the program, the Bruins could approach that number again this spring.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27 to April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

