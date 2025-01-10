UCLA Has a Star on Its Hands With Freshman RB Karson Cox
Long before DeShaun Foster was walking around Westwood as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins, he was running all over defenses on his way to being named a second-team All-American and a two-time All-Pac 12 First-Team selection.
Foster was a dominant force coming out of high school and once he got his opportunity as a player, he lit up the Rose Bowl, recording 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Foster left UCLA a legend, and now, he has the opportunity to watch UCLA signee Karson Cox follow in his legendary footsteps.
The Bruins have a proud tradition of producing high-quality running backs. Foster, Maurice Jones-Drew, Wendall Tyler and Gary Beban, amongst others, are just a few examples. Cox has the physical tools and intelligence to become one of the greats.
Looking at his high school film, it's clear that Cox is a raw product that takes angles and opportunities that will not be present at the FBS level, especially in the Big Ten. The good news is that that's probably his only flaw and it's not really a flaw, more a point of emphasis for the coaching staff to fix. Cox only takes those angles in open space, something he finds often.
For being such a young person, his patience is impressive and not commonly found at the high school level. It is clear he understands blocking schemes as he'll ride his offensive lineman till a hole opens up instead of trying to force the action. Not only does he have patience, but he also has incredible vision, making jump cuts into open spaces, gashing defensives time and time again.
The only way he doesn't succeed at UCLA is if they do not use Cox properly. He is a north/ south runner and needs to line up behind the quarterback. Whether Tino Sunseri wants to use the pistol or put the QB under center to accomplish that is his choice, but Cox is not meant to always run out of shotgun.
Cox can play shotgun, having above-average hands for a player of his age and position. Once he gets access to a proper collegiate-level strength and conditioning program, he will be a nightmare to defend against. With a running back room devoid of talent, Cox will have an opportunity to make a statement early in his career, and if his film translates, he will. Karson Cox: the next UCLA great.
