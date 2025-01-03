UCLA 2025 Signee Receives High Honor
UCLA struck gold by landing four-star running back Karson Cox, arguably the Bruins' best signee of their 2025 recruiting class.
Cox comes off a stellar final season at Oak Hill High School, having posted 1,248 yards and 27 touchdowns on 147 carries and 116 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in 11 contests.
For his incredible senior campaign, Cox was named the Victorville Daily Press Football Athlete of the Year.
Cox is ranked the No. 24 class of 2025 prospect in the state of California and the No. 18 running back in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins gave an evaluation of Cox last May:
"Cox is one of the top running backs out West and has been since his breakout sophomore year. He’s a national level recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone. He’s a complete back with a projectable frame and a nice combination of speed, balance and power. He has the short area quickness to hit the hole decisively and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He’s a physical back as well, runs hard and is tough to bring down in the open field. He can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact and shows the speed to bounce it outside and break off long runs as well. Cox also catches the ball well out of the backfield and is an every down back who can play in any situation. He’s also a three year starter playing linebacker and could easily play safety at the college level but running back is his passion and where we think he projects best at as well."
Cox could have a very bright future with UCLA, a program known for its history of great running backs.
"Having the No. 1 back in California, that's a big get for us," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he spoke to the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "We wanted to make sure we held onto this kid. He's somebody that's true to his word and he's been rocking with us for a long time, so I commend him for being that type of player and that type of kid."
