UCLA Hiring New Chief Development Officer To Help With NIL Deals
UCLA Athletics hired Stephanie London Krogius for the role of Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director/Chief Development Officer.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel announced the news on Aug. 26. Two days later, UCLA Athletics shared a press release about the new addition and the details of her role in the athletic department.
UCLA chose to join the Big Ten to give student-athletes more opportunities to benefit from Name, Image, and Likeness deals.
London Krogius will be an asset in navigating the emerging world of NIL deal and will join the executive team of UCLA's Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics, Martin Jarmon. London Krogius will also lead the athletic department’s developmental team while focuisng on fundraising efforts and handling principal and major gifts to the athetic department.
"I would like to extend my gratitude to Martin Jarmond and Rhea Turteltaub for this opportunity," London Krogius said in the UCLA Athletic’s press release. "I am eager to get to work with new colleagues and UCLA's philanthropic family who so generously support our extraordinary student-athletes."
Before coming to UCLA, London Krogius has worked in the senior executive field for more than a decade. In her most recent role, she was the Working Executive Director of Philanthropy at Providence Mission Hospital. Across her time with the hospital, she led a $400 million fundraising campaign to support the hospital’s expansion plan.
London Krogius’ resume also includes stimulating the hospital's fundraising team’s highest production year in the history as the Senior Director of Principal and Major Gifts.
London Krogius also has more than a decade of experience in the sports industry. She contributed to the fundraising efforts for USA Water Polo, reaching up to the Chief Revenue Officer position in 2017. She managed all revenue-generating departments and helped increase revenue by 47% across four years.
Additonally, London Krogius was the Director of Marketing for UC Irvine Athletics. She played professionally with the Women’s Tennis Association and was the Arizona women’s tennis head coach.
As a former Trojan tennis player and the wife of a UCLA alum, London Krogius is familiar with the Bruins.
"I am humbled and excited to join the Bruin family and return to collegiate athletics during a time of change and tremendous opportunity," London Krogius said in the press release. "To support, resource and serve student-athletes at the premier public research university in the country, with an iconic and storied athletic history, is an honor."