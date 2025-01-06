UCLA Hosted Veteran Transfer OL From Illinois
UCLA may not be done in the transfer portal this winter.
Illinois transfer offensive lineman Zylon Crisler visited UCLA over the weekend, per a post from his Instagram story.
Crisler made six starts in 12 games for the Fighting Illini this past season, prior to his participation in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
That followed a 2023 season in which Crisler was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media. He started 11 games that season --- nine at right guard and two at right tackle.
In 2022, Crisler's first season with the program, he started all 13 games at right guard, helping lead an offensive line that was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation's best offensive line.
Crisler had joined the Fighting Illini after spending one season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was named an All-MACCC (Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) Second Team honoree.
Landing Crisler would be instrumental for UCLA, which had one of the worst offensive lines in the conference this past season. He would bring experience, versatility and a track record of success as a multi-time all-conference selection in one of the best conferences in all of college football.
So far this offseason, the Bruins have landed three transfer offensive linemen -- Eugene Brooks, Julian Armella and Courtland Ford.
Crisler would likely be UCLA's best offensive lineman, and with him leading the charge, this unit could see a major turnaround in production in 2025.
Crisler is rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 14 interior offensive lineman in the portal.
While addressing the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster had discussed the significance of having depth on the offensive line. Depending on how many more offensive linemen the Bruins add through the portal, they could end up having plenty of it next season.
"I like what we have, but you still want to add depth, just for competition," Foster said. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
The winter window of the 2024-25 transfer portal closed on Dec. 28, but teams can still add transfers and host visits.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.