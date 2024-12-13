UCLA 'In the Mix' For Transfer LB From Temple
UCLA could very likely be in need of rebuilding its linebacker room this offseason.
Star linebacker Carson Schwesinger could very well declare for the NFL Draft, and the Bruins will be losing their other top linebacker, Kain Medrano, who has played his last collegiate season.
As with any position group, the transfer portal will be a method of filling the voids within the room. One linebacker, in particular, is on the Bruins' radar.
According to Rivals, UCLA is "in the mix" for Temple linebacker Tyquan King, as are Kansas, South Carolina, UConn, Oklahoma State and Cal.
King comes off an excellent 2024 season, having totaled 112 tackles, the most in the American Athletic Conference. His 54 solo tackles and 58 assisted tackles were each the second most in the conference.
King recorded six tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He finished with double-digit tackles in six games.
For his efforts, King was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team.
The veteran linebacker started his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T, where he played two seasons. He made one start in nine appearances in his freshman season, recording 33 tackles, 3.5 for losses, 3.0 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He played in just one game the following year.
King would transfer to East Carolina in 2022 and played one season with the Pirates, seeing action in just three contests.
King is a native of West Haven, Connecticut, where he played at Dillon High School. He was rated a three-star class of 2020 recruit by 247Sports.
King would be a huge addition to UCLA's defense if the Bruins were to land him. Adding assets like him would further validate UCLA coach DeShaun Foster's faith in the portal.
"We'll be able to reload," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
