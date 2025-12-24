Takeaways from Mick Cronin After UCLA Win

The Bruins were able to waltz past the Highlanders 97-65. Here are the primary takeaways from Mick Cronin's press conference following the dominant win.

Jamar Brown's Impact

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) and guard Brandon Williams (5) defend UC Riverside Highlanders guard Andrew Henderson (12) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown turned in a very solid performance off the bench against UC Riverside. While his four points won’t jump off the stat sheet, everything else did. He finished with seven rebounds and four assists, providing steady, winning contributions that proved crucial to the Bruins’ victory.

He [Brown] always does. A tremendous find in the portal. A tremendous portal find...But Jamaris, he always gives us that...Great toughness. He's just a winner. He's a winning player. winning, winning player, which Marvin Menzies said to him, he said, you're going to absolutely love this guy. He was right. Mick Cronin

Tyler Bilodeau's Big Game

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by UC Riverside Highlanders forward Dylan Godfrey (23) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau had a massive game against UCR. He scored a season high 34 points on great shooting. This game really solidified Bilodeau as a top player in the Big Ten. Moving forward, the Bruins are going to need this production to continue. Here is what Cronin told Bilodeau before tipoff.

Yeah, I shouldn't have missed the seven he missed. He [Bilodeau] had a couple fadeaways. They don't double. So I said, buddy, you got one night here where they're just going to let you keep dribbling until you shoot it. So go have fun. Mick Cronin

Cronin on a Three Guard Lineup

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Christian Horry (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have shifted their offensive scheme as of late, as they have found more success when they have three guards on the court. However, there could be some limitations when that is the focus; rebounding could become more of an issue. Mick Cronin explains why it is for the better.

Yeah, I don't worry about that because they got nothing to do with our rebounding. I mean, how big, you know, Trent, how big Kobe John Yeah, I don't think that... the issue by any stretch of the imagination. You know, I think the issue is... Um, If you play small, well, I will tell you, you have to be a tremendous offensive team. You're playing small because you're going to spread the floor Mick Cronin

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Very solid game for the Bruins, and it is nice to see some of the bench players step up. Moving forward, the Bruins have a grueling conference schedule ahead, making the players Cronin mentioned key for the team.

