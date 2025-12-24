What UCLA's Stars Said Following the Win Against UCR

The Bruins have really started to find an identity winning 97-65 over UC Riverside.

Tyler Bilodeau would play a huge factor in the win, scoring a season high of 34 points. There were also a few sleeper performances from bench players, most notably Jamar Brown, who racked up seven rebounds, which were crucial in the Bruins' win.

Tyler Bilodeau on Lineup Changes

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34), guard Jamar Brown (4) and UC Riverside Highlanders forward Osiris Grady (9) guard Andrew Henderson (12) battle for position after a free throw in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau has been forced to play the five this season as Mick Cronin has been experimenting with a new three-guard look. Bilodeau has stepped up big time for the Bruins this season, as they have needed an anchor at the five who can consistently get rebounds and create mismatches.

I mean, I'm kind of used to it, you know, just playing the five last year and stuff. So, you know, just wherever coach needs me, I'll play. And then, yeah, with the three-guard lineups, I think it's good. You know, we can get out and run and transition, and we're fast and, you know, can switch, switch on defense. So, yeah, just got to keep working on those things. Tyler Bilodeau

Tyler Bilodeau on Upcoming Stretch

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After UC Riverside, the Bruins will officially start their grueling conference schedule . As we have seen from this season, Bilodeau has been the Bruins' most consistent riser against tougher teams. His impact will be needed moving forward.

Yeah, I think I just got to, you know, keep trusting in, you know, my teammates and coaching staff, just to keep trusting my work, just, you know, playing, trying to play the right way. But, like, the biggest thing I care about is winning. So, you know, whatever we need to do to get that done Tyler Bilodeau

Trent Perry on the 3-Guard Look

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders forward Dylan Godfrey (23) and UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) chase down a loose ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the Bruins moving to a more three-guard look this has opened up the floor to Trent Perry to make an impact. In this game Perry had 14 points and seven assists of the bench. We should see more of this moving forward with Cronin feeling more confident with him out there.

Like, whatever lineup works. Tyler's at the five. He's been playing the five a lot recently, and he's been getting open looks. Three-guard lineup, we've been pushing in transition a lot more. I mean, we're just, you know, finding the groove before Big Ten. Just whatever it takes to win Trent Perry

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, great game from the Bruins. It has been especially nice to see how the Bruins' role players have evolved into very impactful threats. Moving forward, this three-guard experiment should work out great with Trent Perry getting more minutes.

