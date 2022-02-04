UCLA's Kyle Philips Misses Shrine Bowl After Standout Week, Quentin Lake Impresses

Two former Bruins continued their quest to the NFL this past week, shining under the Shrine Bowl spotlight.

Following their declarations for the 2022 NFL Draft, UCLA football wide receiver Kyle Philips and safety Quentin Lake accepted invitations to take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a postseason collegiate all-star game for players leaving their universities for professional football. Philips impressed the media and likely scouts alike in the days leading up to the game and Lake stood out from the crowd in Las Vegas as well.

Philips did not participate in the actual Shrine Bowl game itself, but that did not stop the former Bruin from earning a spotlight on NFL.com comparing him to Raiders’ wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The comparison came from the two wideouts’ similar build and profiles, as well as their shifty playmaking, sure hands and impressive route-running abilities. Those skills were on display for Philips at UCLA the past three seasons, helping him rack up 1,790 yards and 17 touchdowns on 157 receptions in his last 30 games with the Bruins, in addition to two punt return touchdowns.

There were several moments across Philips’ career in Westwood where he hit the national mainstream – All Bruins took a look back at the receivers’ all-time highlights when he declared for the draft in January – but his showing at the Shrine Bowl practices really caught the eye of big-time reporters and scouts this week.

Philips went from not appearing in any mock drafts when he declared to suddenly having palpable draft buzz, which sparked mostly from his ability to get open off the line of scrimmage and also break away some of the most athletic and technically sound defensive backs in the country.

Philips was reportedly the first-choice backup receiver for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he could have joined defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and tight end Greg Dulcich in Mobile, Alabama, for the premiere collegiate all-star game. But after not playing in the Shrine Bowl, Philips reportedly opted not to take up a spot at the Senior Bowl either.

Lake, on the other hand, actually played in the Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night. Earning reps throughout the action, he created a few incomplete passes, but did not show up in the box score with any tackles or interceptions.

Playing four years with UCLA football, Lake grabbed six picks in addition to his 180 tackles and 18 passes defended.

On the opposite side of the route-running drills, Lake caught attention, similarly to Philips. The now-former Bruin succeeded in press coverage at the line of scrimmage, picking up wins in 1-on-1 coverage, while also showing solid recovery skills with his speed and overall disruption.

Lake impressed the media with his quick decision-making skills and dynamic abilities to break up passes during tune-ups for the game, and he even earned praise for a near-perfect interception.

Philips and Lake were just two of the many UCLA products to hit the all-star circuit, with running back Brittain Brown, defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight and cornerback Obi Eboh suiting up at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl a week earlier and Ogbonnia and Dulcich competing at the Senior Bowl across the country. Offensive tackles Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson also forgoed eligibility to enter the draft pool.

The NFL Draft will start with the first round on April 28 at 5 p.m., followed by the second and third rounds on April 29 and rounds four through seven on April 30.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated