UCLA Lands Second Winter Transfer Portal Commit
UCLA is adding its second player from the winter edition of the transfer portal.
On Sunday, former Florida State offensive tackle Julian Armella announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to UCLA.
This news should be encouraging for a Bruins team whose offensive line struggled this past season.
Armella spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Seminoles, playing in just 17 games. He appeared in seven this past season, six the year before and four in his first season with the program. He redshirted that year.
Armella has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The veteran offensive tackle was a standout class of 2022 recruit from Miami, Florida, where he played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. A four-star recruit, Armella was ranked the No. 18 class of 2022 prospect in the state of Florida and No. 8 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He had been offered by Alabama, LSU, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Arkansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, USC and Tennessee, among others.
On the Dec. 4 National Signing Day, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster had spoke on the importance of adding to the offensive line room through the portal.
"I like what we have, but you still want to add depth, just for competition," Foster said. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
