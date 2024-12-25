UCLA Lands Transfer CB From Utah Tech
UCLA football continues to be on a roll in the transfer portal.
After landing transfer linebacker Isaiah Chisom from Oregon State, the Bruins earned another defensive transfer commitment: former Utah Tech cornerback Scooter Jackson, who made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.
The commitment marks Bruins Coach DeShaun Foster's 15th from the 2024-25 transfer portal so far.
Jackson played in 11 games for the Trailblazers this past season, making 10 starts. He recorded 37 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception.
The year prior, his freshman season, Jackson made five starts before missing the rest of the season with an injury.
UCLA is close to home for Jackson, who he grew up in Compton and played for Warren High School. At Warren, he played under UCLA's director of player personnel, Stacey Ford, who had served as an assistant coach and the defensive coordinator for the program before moving on to become the director of recruiting for Washington State.
Jackson actually made his decision during his recent visit to Westwood.
"I told coach Foster as soon as I got in his office and he was shocked and surprised," Jackson said, per 247Sports' Brandon Huffman.
In what has been the start to a critical offseason for the Bruins, UCLA's coaching staff has qucikly made its mark in the portal, and landing Jackson was just another testament to what it has been able to do during this winter window.
"The biggest reason I picked UCLA was because of the relationship I have with the staff," Jackson said. "And playing at home for coach (DeShaun) Foster is amazing."
Jackson announced he would be entering the portal in a social media post on Nov. 25. Here was his message:
"FIRST AND FOREMOST, I WANT TO EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE TO GOD FOR ALL OF MY BLESSINGS. I WANT TO THANK UTAH TECH FOR HELPING ME REALIZE MY TRUE AMBITION. I WANT TO EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE TO MY TEAMMATES AND THE ENTIRE UTAH TECH STAFF, AND APPRECIATE THE LIFELONG RELATIONSHIPS I'VE CREATED! THE LAST THING I WANT TO SAY IS THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY FOR SUPPORTING AND BELIEVING IN ME! IN LIGHT OF THIS, I AM EAGER TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP TOWARD ACHIEVING MY ULTIMATE GOAL. WITH THAT BEING SAID, I WILL BE ENTERING MY NAME IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL WITH TWO YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING!"
