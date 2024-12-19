UCLA Offers One of Top Transfer Linebackers
UCLA has been quite successful in the transfer portal this month, and it's clear it has no intetion of letting its foot off the gas.
One position group, in particular, that still needs to be addressed is the linebacker room.
The Bruins lost one of their top linebackers, All-Big Ten honoree Kain Medrano, who just wrapped up his collegiate career and recently declared for the NFL Draft, and they could potentially lose star linebacker Carson Schwesinger as well, as he has the option of moving on from college ball and entering the draft process.
UCLA is aiming high in its pursuit of the position.
The Bruins have offered transfer linebacker Khmori House, one of the top linebackers in the portal.
House announced the offer on social media on Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 213-pound linebacker comes off a stellar freshman season with Washington, having totaled 35 tackles, one for a loss, four passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.
That forced fumble was ironically against the Bruins when UCLA fell to Washington in Week 12. It came at a critical point in the game -- the Huskies were leading by just a point in the third quarter, and that turnover would lead to a Washington field goal that served as the first of three unanswered scores for the Huskies.
House posted four tackles in that game and also broke up a pass.
House entered the portal earlier this week. He is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 2 linebacker in the transfer portal.
House was a three star recruit in the class of 2024.
If House were to commit to UCLA, he would be returning home, as he hails from Pasadena. This, of course, should serve as a huge advantage for the Bruins.
UCLA has a lot of competition, though, as House has also been offered by USC, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma and Arizona State.
If the Bruins were to pull it off, it would be a monumental move for a program that has already brought in a tremendous haul of transfers so far this month. More than 10 transfers have committed to the program -- seven are defensive players.
