Bruins' Three-Game Win Streak Snapped By Huskies
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) have their three-game losing streak broken by the Washington Huskies (6-5) on Friday night in a road Big Ten battle that saw many issues arise for the Bruins on both sides of the ball.
It was a close contest for a majority of the game as the Bruins never led but stayed in it until the final quarter. Two touchdowns late from the Huskies put the game out of reach as the Bruins fall, 31-19.
Penalties continue to plague this Bruins team as they totaled nine flags for 47 yards, including multiple false start penalties that played a role in the Bruins' ability to get in rhythm and maintain healthy drives.
Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, playing a fairly solid game. He was pressured heavily, being sacked six times, creating heavy pressure and forcing him to scramble and rush several throws.
Defensively, the Bruins gave up the most points since their Week 7 win over Rutgers, 35-32. They forced two interceptions and were only able to capitalize with three points on those takeaways.
The Huskies made a change at quarterback midway through the ballgame, bringing in freshman backup quarterback Demond Williams Jr. They saw two interceptions in the first few drives of the second half from starter Will Rogers and the Huskies made the change following that.
Williams came in, led a pivotal touchdown drive, and finished 7-9 passing for 67 yards and 31 rush yards on six carries. He was a big difference in the game as the Huskies turned it up in the second half, specifically in the fourth quarter.
The Bruins heavily struggled to run the football, totaling just 52 yards on the ground. Much different from last week's performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes when they rushed for over 200 yards. Junior back T.J. Harden had just 33 rushing yards.
Former Bruins offensive coordinator and current Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch moved to 3-1 against the Bruins in the past four years, dating back to his time at the University of Arizona. They executed accordingly in the second half, making them bowl-eligible for the third straight year.
Next week is a must-win game for the Bruins as they will need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible. The Crosstown Showdown is on the horizon as the Bruins and USC Trojans (4-5) will meet at the Rose Bowl for the final conference game of the year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.