UCLA Offers Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
UCLA has a need at running back after T.J. Harden entered the transfer portal this week.
Harden was the Bruins' starting running back over the last two seasons and leaves a huge void in UCLA's backfield. While the Bruins do have a promising running back in incoming 2025 four-star Karson Cox and a veteran back in Jalen Burger, the transfer portal will likely be the route the Bruins need to go to find their next RB1.
According to 247Sports' BruinsReportOnline, UCLA has offered Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker, the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
Parker won this year's Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award. He ran for 735 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries while adding 108 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.
Parker's best game came in the Cougars' win over Utah State when he posted a season-high 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
The former three-star recruit was ranked the No. 90 class of 2024 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports. He played at Grant Union High School in Sacramento.
UCLA has some competition in its pursuit of the young running back, as Parker has also received offers from schools like USC, Cal, Tennessee and Ole Miss.
The Bruins do have an edge, however, as Stacey Ford, the director of player personnel for UCLA football, served in the same role at Washington State football when the Cougars recruited Parker.
Parker announced last week that he would be entering the transfer portal. He posted the following message ojn X, formerly known as Twitter:
"First I would like to thank God who is the head of my life for blessing me with the talent and opportunity to play the game I am passionate about. I want to thank the whole Wazzu organization, coaches, and Ms Aria my advisor for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to show my talent on the field for the past year I have been here. I willl never forget the time that I had here with Wazzu. With that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility!! Thank you Wazzu!!"
