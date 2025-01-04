UCLA Offers WR From App State
UCLA isn't done trying to fill its wide receiver room.
On Friday, transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson from Appalachian State announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Robinson was recently-committed UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar's top receiving weapons with the Mountaineers. He led the program in receiving in each of the last two seasons.
This past season, Robinson recorded 840 yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions in just nine games. The season prior, he posted a career-best 905 receiving yards and a league-best 10 receiving touchdowns in 14 games. He had 67 catches.
In his three years with the Mountaineers, Robinson totaled 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns on 147 receptions.
He was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team for his 2024 campaign and was selected as an all-conference honorable mention for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Robinson had transferred to Appalachian State after spending his first collegiate season at UCF.
The veteran wideout is a three-star transfer, per 247Sports.
UCLA has landed two transfer wide receivers from the 2024-25 portal thus far -- Jaedon Wilson from Arkansas and Mikey Matthews from Cal.
The Bruins have had to make up for the losses of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant, two of their top receivers from this past season, and so far, they are doing a solid job of doing so.
Adding Robinson would be instrumental for UCLA, which is looking to establish an identity on offense. It would also reunite him with Aguilar, and if the new Bruin quarterback were to start next season -- which, as of now, he likely is -- that familiarity would be key for two veterans in a new program in a Power Four conference.
Aguilar played two seasons at Appalachian State, where he became one of the top quarterbacks in the Sun Belt. He committed to UCLA last week.
Robinson hails from Asheville, North Carolina. Before UCF, he had played for ASA College, a junior college in New York.
Robinson has aslo received offers from Auburn, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Wake Forest, Cal, UCF and Michigan.
He entered the portal on Friday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.