UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) is playing Oregon (5-1, 2-1) in Week 8 of the 2021 college football season, pitting two of the biggest brands in the Pac-12 against each other in the Rose Bowl following their hosting of ESPN's College GameDay.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

END Q1: UCLA 14, Oregon 0

1:18 p.m.: The Bruins' pass rush is making Brown uncomfortable and he's missing open receivers short as a result.

The Ducks will be facing a 3rd-and-4 near midfield after the break.

The family of Rafer Johnson, the Olympic medalist and UCLA alumnus who died last December, is on the field between quarters and earns a round of applause from the crowd. UCLA hosted a celebration of life for Johnson at Drake Stadium on Thursday.

Wild back-and-forth swings, Bruins extend their lead

1:06 p.m.: The UCLA-Oregon game still isn't on TV since the Illinois-Penn State game is in its sixth overtime, and there is arguably more action in the game at the Rose Bowl than the one in the Midwest.

Taking over after stopping a 4th-down conversion attempt, Thompson-Robinson immediately threw an interception after defensive lineman Brandon Dorius hit his arm mid-throw.

The Bruins came back and sacked quarterback Anthony Brown, and after a Ducks penalty and two more stops, Oregon elected to punt from midfield. Striker Martel Irby got to the punter untouched, though, and he wound up blocking the try and recovering it himself before going down at the Ducks' 30.

Thompson-Robinson missed an open tight end Greg Dulcich on the very next play, with edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux pursuing him untouched. A scramble and a few short passes set UCLA up at the Oregon 5, though, and receiver Kazmeir Allen hauled in a 5-yard reception on a goal line slant to secure some more early points.

UCLA leads Oregon 14-0 with 4:08 remaining in the opening quarter.

Methodical opening drive ends in a score

12:50 p.m.: The Bruins were getting everything they wanted on that opening drive.

UCLA picked up six first downs with 27 passing yards and 53 rushing yards. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson picked up a few first downs with his legs and also found his guys in the flat and short over the middle to help push the ball downfield.

The 12-play, 75-yard drive ended with a touchdown by running back Zach Charbonnet, his eighth of the year.

The Bruins now lead 7-0 just over five minutes into the game.

Mo Osling and Kyle Philips Available, Chase Griffin Not Dressed

12:33 p.m.: Two of the very few dinged up starters look like they'll be full go's this weekend.

Receiver Kyle Philips, who missed the game against Washington a week ago and didn't even travel with his team to Seattle, is back in full uniform and was a full participant in pregame warmups Saturday afternoon. Cornerback Mo Osling III had also been in and out of practices and games in recent weeks, but he too was participating on the Rose Bowl turf before kickoff.

One player who had seemed healthy in recent practices won't be available, however. Third-string quarterback Chase Griffin, who started for UCLA when they played Oregon in 2020, was not in pads and did not have his helmet with him.

