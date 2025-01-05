UCLA's Carson Steele Set to Have Heavy Workload for Kansas City on Sunday
Carson Steele is a player that could've become a legend in Westwood. The Ball State transfer was a one-man wrecking ball, operating as the thunder to T.J. Harden's lighting in Chip Kelly's offense during the 2023 season.
Steele had over 800 yards rushing and over 1000 yards from scrimmage during his one season in Los Angeles, scoring eight touchdowns as UCLA won eight games that season including a blowout of USC in the Coliseum.
Steele decided to leave UCLA early, entering the 2024 NFL Draft. He ended up in Kansas City as an undrafted free agent, and after an injury to Isiah Pacheco, he was used during the beginning parts of the season.
However Steele has had a bit of a fumbling issue and combining that to the signing of Kareem Hunt, Steele hasn't seen a carry since November. However, he will have an opportunity for redemption come Sunday, perhaps auditioning for more opportunities in the playoffs.
Both Hunt and Pacheco are set to miss the regular-season finale, both coach's decisions along with Patrick Mahomes so Steele is expected to get carries in a game Kansas City is trying to simply get past. There is no incentive in winning besides potentially knocking their division rivals out of playoff contention, but it would be more advantageous for the Chiefs to keep the clock rolling, keeping the offense simple as to not put anything on film that opposing teams could use against them come playoff time.
While it will be a game time decision regarding their snap count, Steele will benefit from being behind a healthy offensive line. As of writing, the only Kansas City offensive linemen set to miss Sunday's game is T Jawaan Taylor, so Steele will be running behind a strong front, especially on the interior.
Steele is a player that is not only battling for more playing time; he's trying to secure his future. If Steele fails to demonstrate improvement, especially in ball security his job could be in danger. However, on the flip side, if he does show improvement, Kansas City loves to bust out trick plays in the postseason. Steele's strength and versatility could come in handy, caving out a specific role as others have done for Andy Reid in the past.
QB Carson Wentz will get the start for the Cheifs.
