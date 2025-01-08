UCLA's Kenny Clark Prepares For Biggest Test of the Season
It is an uncommon sight for a player who recently signed a $64-million contract to record as few stats as Kenny Clark has and yet be universally loved by his teammates and fans alike. Clark, the star defensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers, is as selfless as the day is long.
As the focal point of the Packers' rushing defense, it is Clark's job to endure punishment in the pursuit of greatness. While Clark may enjoy his profession, his job is not fun. He has to go up against NFL double teams constantly, with 300-pound grown men attempting to move him off his spot, against his will.
That's exactly what the Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to do on Sunday when Green Bay visits them in the NFC Wild Card. In his biggest test yet, it is expected that the Eagles will heavily use Saquon Barkley as the newest member of the 2,000-yard club, who ran rampant over the Packers during their season-opening matchup in Brazil.
Barkley had 109 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in that game. Barkley will not only look to build off of his strong season, he's well rested having been made inactive for Week 18. The haziness surrounding Jalen Hurts' health after he suffered a concussion in Week 16 serves as another reason to expect a heavy dose of Barkley. Hurts remains in concussion protocol but is expected to play.
Clark will not only be the focal point in stopping Barkley's interior rushing attempts but he will also be tasked with dealing with Pro Bowlers Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson. The center and guard combo have been bullies up front, and it will be up to Clark to prevent them from penetrating the defensive secondary of the Packers.
This game and this postseason will mean a lot to the former Bruin. Since entering the NFL in 2016, the Packers have made the NFC championship game on three separate occasions. They've lost all three times. While Clark is still in his 20s, he's not getting any younger, playing one of the most physical positions in football. No 7-seed has ever won the Super Bowl. If Green Bay wants to be the first, Clark will have to single-handedly influence the game. However, it's nothing new for the former first-round pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.