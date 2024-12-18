UCLA's Rival USC Hit With Major Setback
It's safe to say UCLA is winning the offseason race against its crosstown rival USC.
While the Bruins are beginning to pile up their transfer portal commits this month, the Trojans have been taking hits left and right.
On Tuesday, USC was dealt another blow as the Branch brothers, wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch, both announced their entering into the portal on social media on Tuesday.
Both brothers were highly-touted recruits. Zion was a four-star from the class of 2022, while Zachariah was a five-star from the class of 2024.
Zion was ranked the No. 1 class of 2022 recruit in the state of Nevada and the No. 6 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Zion was ranked the No. 1 class of 2024 recruit from Nevada, the No. 1 wide receiver in his class and the No. 7 player overall in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
In Zion totaled 41 tackles, three for losses, a sack and three passes defensed in his two seasons with the Bruins.
Then there's Zachariah, who had perhaps the greatest true freshman campaign in USC history, having been the only true freshman in the program's history to receiver first-team All-America honors.
The young transfer recorded 506 receiving yards this past season, the second-most of any Trojan, while his 47 receptions were tied for the most on the team.
USC coach Lincoln Riley's time at the helm has already been on a steady decline. The third-year Trojans coach was a loss away from missing out on bowl eligibility this year and now is struggling to just keep his program afloat during this winter window of the transfer portal.
USC has seen almost 20 players hit the portal during this winter period.
The Trojans have brought in a very good 2025 recruiting class, headlined by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, but as far as the climate for next season goes, things aren't looking good for USC.
The Trojans may have won the battle in their meeting with UCLA this season, but the Bruins could be on their way to winning the war. If this turmoil keeps up, who knows what the future might hold for USC's class of 2025, which could be in for a rough 2025 season.
