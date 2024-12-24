UCLA Takes Major Hit in the Transfer Portal Amidst QB Search
UCLA desperately needs a starting quarterback, and it had seemed like it had been close to landing one.
Earlier this month, the Bruins had offered transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza from Cal, a veteran quarterback who could have filled the void behind center for UCLA next season.
Pete Nakos of On3 had reported on Dec. 12 that the Bruins were in the running for Mendoza.
On Tuesday, though, multiple sources reported that Mendoza has committed to Indiana.
The Hoosiers are losing quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who just helped lead them to the College Football Playoff in what was his lone season with the program.
Mendoza should serve as a solid replacement. The veteran quarterback comes off a career season for Cal, having thrown for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown as well.
That season followed an impressive freshman campaign for Mendoza, who had recorded 1,708 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns while also posting 92 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
He was named an honorable mention for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.
Mendoza was rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 3 transfer quarterback in the country.
Had the Bruins landed Mendoza, they would have solved their glaring absence of a QB1 with one who has valuable starting experience. But the search continues.
UCLA is losing Ethan Garbers to graduation and also lost who would have likely been his replacement, Justyn Martin, who entered the portal this month and announced on Sunday that he had committed to Maryland.
Garbers finished his career as a Bruin with his best, throwing for 2,727 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
In his four seasons with UCLA, Garbers totaled 4,462 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 294 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 40 games.
Martin played just five seasons with the Bruins but as previously mentioned, was probably going to be the team's starter next season.
There are more quarterback options out there for UCLA, but the Bruins will want to find one sooner rather than later.
