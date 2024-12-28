UCLA to Host Transfer OL, Former Highly Touted Recruit
UCLA needed to address its offensive line this offseason, and so far, it has done a decent job at doing so.
But the Bruins have an opportunity to land what would be a huge commitment from a transfer offensive lineman from the SEC.
Next weekend, UCLA will host offensive lineman Ty'kieast from Arkansas, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Crawford was a class of 2020 four-star recruit from Carthage, Texas, where he played at Carthage High School. He was ranked the No. 36 class of 2020 prospect in Texas and the No. 19 offensive tackle in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Crawford would enroll at Charlotte, where he spent just one season before transferring to Arkansas. He played in all 13 games in his first season with the Razorbacks but primarily on special teams.
The following season (2022), Crawford made two starts in 10 games. The following season, he made four starts in nine games. He earned a pass-blocking grade of 84.0 from Pro Football Focus that season.
Crawford appeared in just one game this past season.
The veteran lineman hasn't had the college career that is typically expected of a four-star recruit, but on a UCLA offensive line that is in much need of improvement, he could finally reach expectations before closing the book on his college career.
Crawford has an exceptional frame at 6-5, 325 pounds. According to a 2018 evaluation from 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Crawford had already had "college-ready size" as a junior in high school.
"Long-armed, barrel-chested, and flat-stomached," Brooks had written. "Strong lower body. Showed seismic improvement from sophomore to junior season. Good motor. Encouraging nimbleness in pass protection relative to size. A terror when cutting loose at the second level in the run game. Hunts linebackers and DB's with impressive open-field athleticism. Flashes disabling strength in the phone booth. Difficult to dislodge from when locked on.
UCLA has landed three offensive linemen from the transfer portal so far this month. They, along with wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, are its only offensive transfer commits from the 2024-25 portal thus far.
The Bruins currently have 16 commits from the portal.
