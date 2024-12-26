UCLA Transfer Commit Chisom Earns Big-Time Honor for 2024 Season
UCLA made a huge splash earning the commitment of former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom.
Chisom was one of the top freshmen in the country this past season, posting 75 tackles, five for losses, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in what was his redshirt freshman season with the Beavers.
Chisom was recently recognized for his efforts.
The UCLA commit was named to The Athletic's 2024 Freshman All-America First Team.
The honor further highlights the asset the Bruins are getting on defense. UCLA lost its two star linebackers -- Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano -- and Chisom's commitment was quite significant for a position group in need.
He announced his commitment to the Bruins on Christmas Eve.
Chisom was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023. He played at Chaminade High School in West Hills.
Chisom would choose Oregon State over schools like Cal, Arizona, USC, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, among others. He would play just five games in his first year with the program before making 11 starts in 12 games this past season.
Below is The Athletic's entire All-Freshman First Team:
Offense
QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
RB Isaac Brown (Louisville)
RB Ahmad Hardy (Louisiana-Monroe)
WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State )
WR Ryan Williams (Alabama)
TE Patrick Overmyer (UTSA)
OT Caleb Lomu (Utah)
OT Jordan Seaton (Colorado)
G Alexander Doost (Arizona)
G Delano Townsend (UAB)
G Aaron Fenimore (Liberty)
Defense
DL Jayden Jackson (Oklahoma)
DL Colin Simmons (Texas)
DL Dylan Stewart (South Carolina)
DL Maraad Watson (Syracuse)
LB Sammy Brown (Clemson)
LB Isaiah Chisom (Oregon State/UCLA)
LB Josiahn Trotter (West Virginia)
CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)
CB Ethan O'Connor (Washington State)
S Koi Perich (Minnesota)
S Adon Shuler (Notre Dame)
Chisom has proven himself to be one of the best up-and-coming players in the nation. He still has three years of eligibility remaining and has the potential to become a star for the Bruins.
As of now, UCLA is up to 16 commits from the 2024-25 transfer portal. Chisom is one of the top commits so far and one who could be a vital part of this new era of UCLA football.
