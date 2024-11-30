UCLA v. Fresno State Live Game Thread
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) seek to finish the season on a high note this Saturday afternoon on senior day as they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at the Rose Bowl for the final game of the Bruins' season.
The Bruins are coming off a very disappointing loss to their arch-rival USC last Saturday night and, with the loss, are ineligible to play in a bowl game at the end of the year. They will empty the tank this weekend as they know their season will end regardless of win or loss.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Bruins win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Bruins have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Bulldogs just took down Colorado State to do what the Bruins wish they could, play in a bowl game during the holidays. They possess a top-five passing offense in the Mountain West, averaging 247.5 yards per game through the air with their junior transfer quarterback Mikey Keene.
If the Bruins want to find a win, they will have to establish a strong rush attack which will definitely be possible. The Bulldogs are giving up just under 150 yards per game on the ground, which bodes well for the Bruins, who are the worst rushing team in the Big Ten at 87.7 yards per game on the ground.
With it being the final game of the year regardless, almost all, if not every single senior will play in the game at some point. There are several positions where the top players are playing their final game, but head coach DeShaun Foster will prioritize their playing time over winning until it gets late.
