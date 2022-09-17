UCLA vs. South Alabama Week 3: Storylines to Watch

UCLA football (2-0) is scheduled to kick off its Week 3 game against South Alabama (2-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Bruins won their last game against Alabama State, using mostly second and third-stringers to storm ahead to a 45-7 victory. The Jaguars are fresh off a 38-24 road win over Central Michigan.

Heading into the Week 3 matchup, here are the most pressing questions we want to have answered by the final whistle.

How effective will DTR and Charbonnet be?

The Bruins' star offensive duo put up some big numbers in Week 1, even if it wasn't their most efficient game on that side of the ball. In Week 2, Zach Charbonnet didn't take a single snap and Dorian Thompson-Robinson got pulled mid-drive early in the second quarter.

Heading into Week 3, UCLA is not expected to win by 30 points, so they are actually going to need their top playmakers to come through in order to cruise to a comfortable victory this time around.

Thompson-Robinson has taken a lot of hits through the first two weeks, and it appeared he was injured against Alabama State. Coach Chip Kelly said postgame that he was ruled unavailable, only for Thompson-Robinson to say Monday that he was not hurt and was eligible to play.

If he's truly healthy, Thompson-Robinson has a chance to shock a defense that is only allowing 186.5 passing yards per game on 50% completion. A lot of that could depend on the Bruins' pass protection, but the Jaguars' pass rush has not proved to be too disruptive so far.

For Charbonnet, his absence was probably an example of load management in a game UCLA was going to win with or without him. He, too, is primed to blow up a rush defense that is only giving up 70 yards on the ground per game and 2.6 yards per carry.

South Alabama's defense has put up some impressive stats through two weeks, but they haven't played Thopmson-Robinson or Charbonnet yet. If those two can live up to their talent and prior production, the Jaguars could be in for some real trouble.

Can the pass defense hold up?

The biggest stain on the Chip Kelly era has been the Bruins' pass defense.

Through defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro's entire four-year tenure, UCLA continuously allowed more passing yards than it ever had before. Late-game play calling and iffy schemes cost them multiple wins, and the state of the program would be much more palatable if only it had boasted a mediocre secondary over the past few years.

In 2022, with Bill McGovern now leading the defense, the secondary has actually looked much better. The Bruins are only allowing 174 passing yards per game on 51.5% completion and a 92.4 passer rating, which look like elite numbers on paper.

Early on against Alabama State, though, UCLA was giving up consistent yardage versus the run-pass option. Add in the fact that those stats have to be adjusted for the low quality of opponent, and it still remains to be seen if they have actually turned a corner.

Considering UCLA is set to face the anemic Colorado offense next week, this matchup with South Alabama actually stands to be their best test in the first four weeks of the season.

Toledo transfer Carter Bradley is averaging 298.5 passing yards per game on 64.2% completion and 10.0 adjusted yards per attempt with six touchdowns and only one pick. He is a true gunslinger, and with two top-tier receivers lined up outside, he is a threat to rack up the stats again if the Bruins don't stand strong.

Shutting down Bowling Green, Alabama State and Colorado through the air doesn't and won't say much about UCLA's secondary. The Bruins' performance against the Jaguars is really the only tell for how they'll fare in the October gauntlet versus Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Utah's Cameron Rising and Oregon's Bo Nix.

Who will be the Bruins' next breakout performer?

In Week 1, Kazmeir Allen established himself as a true No. 1 receiver before Josiah Norwood capped things off with his first career score.

In Week 2, the entire running back stable had career performances, Washington transfer defensive lineman Laiatu Latu made waves on the other side of the ball and Oregon transfer cornerback Jaylin Davies earned his first career interception.

Entering Week 3, there is bound to be another Bruin who makes a name for themselves against the Jaguars.

Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo has yet to string together a signature performance. Kam Brown has missed the first two contests with injury and could be one of the top wideouts if or when he debuts Saturday.

Hawaii transfer Darius Muasau has been a steady presence over the middle through two weeks, but he only has five tackles in 2022 coming off back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns with the Rainbow Warriors.

It could be any of those three, or a more unexpected contributor. Either way, if UCLA is going to come through with a feel-good win to close out nonconference play, someone is bound to have a career day at the Rose Bowl.

