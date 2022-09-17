UCLA vs. South Alabama Week 3: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

With nonconference play winding down, the Bruins are set to face their highest-ranked opponent of the season on Saturday.

WHO: UCLA vs. South Alabama

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17

TIME: 11:01 a.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 119, XM Ch. 203, SXM App 963 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -16 (-118), South Alabama +16 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -752, South Alabama +450

OVER/UNDER: O 59 (-110), U 59 (-118)*

UCLA was in the receiving votes section of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, but missed out on the AP Poll. South Alabama is not ranked and has not received votes all season.

In the Pac-12 preseason media poll, UCLA was picked to finish in fourth. In the Sun Belt preseason media poll, South Alabama was picked to finish second out of seven teams in the West division, and two pundits had them pegged as division champions.

UCLA went 8-4 in 2021, and is 20-25 in its four-plus years under coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins retained 58% of their production from last season, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, safety Stephan Blaylock and defensive end Bo Calvert highlighting the returning talent. Receiver Jake Bobo, edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Azizi Hearn are among the team's top transfer portal additions.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions on 62.2% completion last season, and he has 399 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 75.9% completion so far in 2022. Charbonnet rushed for 1,137 yards last year, and he rushed for 111 yards and a score in the 2022 opener before missing all of game No. 2.

UCLA scored 36.5 points per game in 2021 while allowing 26.8. The Bruins picked up 226.2 yards per game through the air, plus another 220.1 on the ground.

In Week 1, UCLA beat Bowling Green 45-17, outgaining the Falcons 626-162. In Week 2, they took down Alabama State 45-7 in another blowout effort.

South Alabama went 5-7 in 2021, coach Kane Wommack's first with the program. The Jaguars retained 59% of their production from last season, with receiver Caullin Lacy, receiver Jalen Wayne, linebacker AJ DeShazor and linebacker Quentin Wilfawn highlighting the returning talent. Quarterback Carter Bradley, running back La'Damian Webb and defensive back Jalen Jordan are among the team's top transfer portal additions.

Bradley owned a 126.0 passer rating across his four seasons at Toledo, but has 597 yards, six touchdowns, one interception and a 165.6 passer rating through two games with the Jaguars. Webb rushed for 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns at Jones College in 2021, and has already racked up 239 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage through two contests this season.

South Alabama scored 24.9 points per game in 2021 while allowing 26.4. The Jaguars picked up 256.0 yards per game through the air, plus another 111.7 on the ground.

In Week 1, South Alabama beat Nicholls State 48-7. In Week 2, they bested Central Michigan 38-24.

UCLA has never played South Alabama head-to-head. The only current Sun Belt team they have played was Louisiana-Monroe, who they beat 44-0 back in 1996 when the Warhawks were still independent.

The Sun Belt had a big Week 2, with Appalachian State upsetting No. 6 Texas A&M, Marshall upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame and Georgia Southern upsetting Nebraska, all on the road.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

