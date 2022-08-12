WATCH: Bill McGovern on UCLA's Defense, Working With Dynamic Staff

UCLA football defensive coordinator Bill McGovern spoke to reporters after Friday morning’s fall camp session. McGovern talked about how his NFL experience is impacting the Bruins’ installs, what he has seen out of linebacker Darius Muasau thus far, how his defensive staff is gelling and where he thinks the team is relative to his expectations.



Thoughts on fall camp?

I think, right now, we're excited. The guys have really shown great energy out on the field, they're working hard. Again, we've been finishing up our installs, everything else. It's the first week and now, as we get into the second week, now hopefully we'll start to see a couple more things improve and everything else. But the guys have taken to it really well, they've done a great job over the summer, working hard, putting themselves in position. And really been excited with their attitude and their effort on the field so far.

Coach Kelly said he was excited for you to implement NFL pass defensive concepts?

We're playing coverages. Every – in football today, you have to be multiple. You can't live just in man, you can't live just in a straight zone. You're gonna have to have some wrinkles in it, you're gonna have to have what we call tools in different coverages to help with different routes. So we're kinda putting those in and the guys are getting a hang of that, but we're running a complete defensive package. So it's not like we're featuring one thing over the other, but we will have zone coverages, we will have man coverages, we'll have fire zone coverages and all that stuff.

Defense's ability to get into the backfield?

We hope it's good. We hope it's good, obviously. We're looking forward to getting those guys going. Again, right now, we're in training session, guys are working, we're showing flashes. And like anybody wants, everybody wants to show consistency making plays.

How differently did you have to approach schemes and player relations going from NFL to college?

Well, honestly, putting it in was easy. The guys we have are sharp guys, they pick stuff up very quickly, very impressed with their understanding and grasp of the concepts and everything else. I think one of the big things, though, is in the NFL, it's a full-time job. So you gotta be able to pick and choose what fits your group of guys. And I think that's one of the biggest things, finding out what our guys do well and try to put them in those situations and let them excel in there.

Spring more about translating terminology?

It was a lot of that, and also some conceptual stuff because it was a little bit – cause there were new defenses coming in. But it was, in particular, terminology, guys getting on the same page, guys using the right words and understanding what we're doing and making sure we don't have any busts in that situation.

How much did you have to get up to speed on what's going on in college football?

You know, it's still a people's sport, a relationships sport. You're talking to guys, what you do in recruiting, all that, the kids are excited, they're eager. I think they really wanna dive in, they really wanna get better, they know there's another level. But when you're up in the pros, there is no other level. You're gonna be the best or somebody's gonna come and take your job. Where here, these guys really wanna work and try to get to that next level.

Is the install where you thought it would be at the moment?

It's a little bit further ahead than I thought. Last week, we had a good week in terms of going over stuff with guys and I felt the guys picked up some conceptual things that were put in really well.

Retention from spring through summer was good?

They've done a nice job over the summer, those guys, and that's a credit to them.

Play nickel most of the time in new pass defense?

It's gonna be what the offense dictates. It's one of those – it's not dodging a question, everybody always wants to know 'Are you 3-4, 4-3?' You gotta be everything, you have to be able to play different types of coverage, you have to be able to change your coverages, you have to be split safety, single safety, man, all that stuff, and then you've gotta be able to change your front for the O-line depending on the blocking scheme, run game or pass protection. So it's one of those things you have to be multiple and it's one of those things that's getting in, getting the guys to understand it and execute it the right way.

Who's flashed to you?

I think all the guys, that's why I wouldn't single out anybody because there's too many guys working hard. I mean, it's the first week. Guys really come out, from our seniors to some of the young guys, they've all done a nice job and I think that's one of the biggest things that I've been really impressed with, just the overall energy and effort from that from the whole group.

Darius said you've watched some Bears film, talked about Roquan Smith – see those kind of NFL qualities in him?

Sure. I mean, listen, I'm not gonna start predicting somebody's gonna go do something, but Darius is a football player. You can see it, he's taken control, being in the middle, he's really done a nice job and looking forward to seeing him continue to develop as we go along this season.

How often do you use NFL clips in film sessions?

When appropriate. You know, when appropriate. You can see cause sometimes if it works, you get it, but there's defenses you might play in the NFL that you're not gonna be playing in the college game. So you change it up and you just kinda look and see what fits what your needs are and what those guys will get a better understanding on what you're looking for.

Best assets a college defensive player can have if they want to play in the NFL?

Well, listen, obviously, everything, it's all the numbers everybody looks at, the scouts are here for and everything else. And then it's gonna be your intelligence level, it's gonna be your awareness, your instincts. There's a lot of things that go into it, that's why it's an inexact science. It's just so hard. But one of the things they can learn is it's easy to pick the great ones out, those guys jump out. But the guys that last in the NFL are the guys that work, have good habits, good characteristics, that understand the game, do the little things right on a consistent basis, not once and a while.

Pros of having a lot of different personalities on your defensive coaching staff?

I think, really, the guys on our defensive side, I can speak on the coaches that I'm working with. I've been really, very fortunate to have the guys that Chip has put together there because they've either been coordinators, should be coordinators or will be coordinators. They're really great guys. And that's part of coaching. You understand some guy might need a pat on the back, somebody might need a little bit of a harsher word to get them going, whatever it may be. But it goes back to people and relationships. You gotta understand people, you gotta understand how they learn. Everybody learns differently, nobody learns the same.

Working with Ken Norton Jr.?

Been great, been absolutely great. He's dynamite and everybody – Kenny, Brian, Ikaika, Chad, all the guys, it's been great working with them.

Having former coordinators to lean on help?

Like I said, all those guys either have been or could be or will be. It's been great with all of them. Ken's been dynamite, all the guys have been dynamite, just trying to pick each others' brains, trying to get better and give our kids the best chance to get out there.

