WATCH: Chip Kelly on Missing Players, UCLA's New Scholarship Guys
Linebacker Shea Pitts and tight end Hudson Habermehl were among the former walk-ons to earn scholarships this offseason.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday morning’s fall camp session. Kelly gave updates on certain missing players and former walk-ons, talked about how he keeps in touch with the Bruins’ NFL alumni, detailed the importance of adding veteran transfers to the defense and shared his thoughts on UCLA’s impending move to the Big Ten.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue