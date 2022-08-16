Skip to main content

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Missing Players, UCLA's New Scholarship Guys

Linebacker Shea Pitts and tight end Hudson Habermehl were among the former walk-ons to earn scholarships this offseason.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday morning’s fall camp session. Kelly gave updates on certain missing players and former walk-ons, talked about how he keeps in touch with the Bruins’ NFL alumni, detailed the importance of adding veteran transfers to the defense and shared his thoughts on UCLA’s impending move to the Big Ten. 

