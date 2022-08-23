WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA Football’s Schedule, End of Fall Camp
Kelly talked about nonconference play, sports science, running backs and more on Tuesday morning.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday morning’s fall camp session. Kelly talked about the Bruins’ plans heading into the end of the preseason, where the running back rotation lies, what he thinks of UCLA’s nonconference schedule and the new VR experiments he’s been running during practice.
