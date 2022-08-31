WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Awarded Scholarships, UCLA’s New Defense
Alex Johnson, Josiah Norwood and Nicholas Barr-Mira are among those who graduated from walk-on status before the Bowling Green game.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session. Kelly talked about how the defense has adjusted to Bill McGovern’s system, the emergence of linebacker JonJon Vaughns, Alex Johnson earning Nick Pasquale’s No. 36, the six walk-ons who earned scholarships and the Bruins’ connection with Oaks Christian (CA).
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue