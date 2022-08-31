WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Awarded Scholarships, UCLA’s New Defense

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session. Kelly talked about how the defense has adjusted to Bill McGovern’s system, the emergence of linebacker JonJon Vaughns, Alex Johnson earning Nick Pasquale’s No. 36, the six walk-ons who earned scholarships and the Bruins’ connection with Oaks Christian (CA).

