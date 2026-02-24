Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks are the last undefeated team standing in division one college basketball. At 27-0, they've earned the No. 21 ranking in the latest AP Poll.

They're in a great spot to improve to 28-0 on Tuesday night when they take on the 10-18 Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Let's dive into the odds for tonight's MAC showdown.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami (Ohio) -9.5 (-102)

Eastern Michigan +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Miami (Ohio) -490

Eastern Michigan +365

Total

OVER 152.5 (-110)

UNDER 152.5 (-112)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Eastern Michigan How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Gervin GameAbove Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) Record: 27-0 (14-0 in MAC)

Eastern Michigan Record: 10-18 (4-11 in MAC)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Miami-Ohio is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Miami-Ohio's last six games

Miami-Ohio is 14-5 ATS in its last 19 road games vs. Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Eastern Michigan's last five home games

Miami (Ohio) vs. Eastern Michigan Key Player to Watch

Brant Byers, G - Miami (Ohio) Redhawks

Brant Byers is the second leading scorer on Miami, averaging 14.5 points per game. He serves as the team's primary three-point shooter, and he's shooting 41% from beyond the arc. When he gets hot from three, Miami (Ohio) is going to be tough to beat by any team in the MAC. There's a reason why they're undefeated.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to sit back and root for points by betting on the OVER.

Neither team in this game does a good job of defending what the other team does offensively. Miami is a three-point shooting team, but Eastern Michigan ranks 139th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 33.3% from beyond the arc. Eastern Michigan is a two-point shooting team, but Miami ranks 186th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.7% from two-point range.

Miami also plays at a fast pace, ranking 43rd in adjusted tempo, which will help speed up this game and lead to even more scoring opportunities. Give me the over in this MAC showdown tonight.

Pick: OVER 152.5 (-110)

