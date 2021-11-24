Publish date:
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Thanksgiving, UCLA Facing Cal in Regular Season Finale
The Bruins will be hosting a team holiday dinner for players and coaches Wednesday night.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters before Wednesday’s practice about going against Cal quarterback Chase Garbers and an improved Golden Bears offense, what the Bruins’ plans are for Thanksgiving and how he plans to manage the roster moving forward with different transfer portal and eligibility rules.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated