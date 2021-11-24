Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Thanksgiving, UCLA Facing Cal in Regular Season Finale
    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Thanksgiving, UCLA Facing Cal in Regular Season Finale

    The Bruins will be hosting a team holiday dinner for players and coaches Wednesday night.
    The Bruins will be hosting a team holiday dinner for players and coaches Wednesday night.

    UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters before Wednesday’s practice about going against Cal quarterback Chase Garbers and an improved Golden Bears offense, what the Bruins’ plans are for Thanksgiving and how he plans to manage the roster moving forward with different transfer portal and eligibility rules. 

