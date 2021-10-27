WATCH: Chip Kelly Details Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Availability, Ethan Garbers' Athleticism

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talks about the status of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins’ standing in the Pac-12 and bowl race.

CHIP KELLY

Dorian available to throw?

He's available.

How's he progressing?

He's doing a great job.

Throwing today?

He's available.

How has Ethan looked?

Ethan's done a really nice job. I think, from when he got here last spring, been progressing all the way through, done a really nice job, got a great grasp on what we're doing, real comfortable with Ethan.

Chase Griffin?

Same thing, he's working. He's available today.

Dorian throwing passes in other periods of practice?

He's done a lot of different things this week, so we'll see how it goes.

Game plan change for Garbers?

No, we wouldn't game plan differently. Ethan can run our whole offense and we grasp the whole thing that Ethan can do and Ethan and Dorian are very similar.

Ethan not the same runner as Dorian

That's not true.

Really?

His brother's the all-time leading rusher at the University of California. Garbers family are really good athletes, so don't underestimate him. Sleep on him, he's not a good rusher

Leading quarterback rusher?

Yeah, he's the leading quarterback rusher in Cal history. Garbers are good athletes.

Yeah I know

No you don't, cause you just questioned it. Well, so, you don't know. Did you know that his brother was the all-time leading rusher at Cal?

You said rusher, not quarterback rusher

As a quarterback.

Very different than all-time leading rusher

Quarterback. It was a big record last week, they came out and talked about it. Been a lot of really good quarterbacks at Cal too.

Cameron Rising?

Yeah, he's a dynamic player. He's come in, he didn't start the year but they've kind of settled on him as a starter. I think he's obviously similar to most college quarterbacks now, he can beat you with his arm and his legs. Seems like he's a really accurate passer, he's got a really good grasp of what Andy Ludwig's asking him to do in that offense and they seemed like once they inserted him into the lineup, they've taken off offensively. So really good football player.

Impact game plan knowing Devin Lloyd is out for the first half with targeting?

Their scheme is pretty similar, I don't know if, when you go through it, because he wasn't gone that long. He's been around for a long time, so I don't know if that impacts how they're gonna call the game. We're obviously aware that he's not gonna be in there in the first half, but schematically, they've been doing the things since coach Whittingham was the defensive coordinator there, so they've been doing things – their system, defensively, has been in place for a long, long time. I couldn't tell you cause there isn't enough tape to say 'Do they call things slightly differently when Devin's in or Devin's not in?' So we won't know that til the game unfolds.

Challenges of being the visiting team when Utah is honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe?

Yeah, we've not even thought about it or talked about it. Obviously our thoughts and prayers are with the whole Utah family. That's a – to lose a player in the prime of his life like that kind of puts the game of football actually in perspective. We don't think of it that way, we think of it of our thoughts and prayers are with Utah and the whole Utah community in terms of what happened in that tragedy.

Talked to Whittingham about it?

I talked to Whit when it first happened. We sent them a card and just reached out to him. I've never dealt with that as a head coach in my career. That's a pretty difficult thing, whatever we can do to support them, and that's what we did when we sent a card to their entire team from our team just saying 'Hey, we're thinking about you and our thoughts and prayers are with you.'

Whose idea to send that card?

All of us, we do everything together.

Similar situation going to Utah this time after 2019? Must-win?

Similar situation?

Have to win to stay in contention for the Pac-12 South

You always have to win to stay in contention for the Pac-12 South. We're not talking about something that happened two years ago, one year ago, five years ago. Gotta win all your games in league as possible and pick your head up in December and see if that's good enough. But we've never talked about rankings or this thing and what's their schedule and who's this and who's that. You can go round and round and round with scenarios but if you don't win, then it really doesn't matter. So our sole focus is on playing against a really well-coached, talented Utah team.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated