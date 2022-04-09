Skip to main content
WATCH: Devin Kirkwood Talks Entering 2nd Year at UCLA, Relationship With Transfers

Kirkwood has already made a bond with former Wyoming cornerback Azizi Hearn and is actively trash talking with former UCF receiver Titus Aokiao-Atimalala.

UCLA football cornerback Devin Kirkwood spoke to reporters after practice Saturday morning. Kirkwood talked about where he stands among his teammates heading into his second year in Westwood, his first impressions of UCF transfer receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and his relationship with new defensive coordinator Bill McGovern. 

