WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on UCLA-USC Rivalry, Trash Talk

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson spoke to reporters following Monday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Thompson-Robinson talked about the stakes of the UCLA-USC rivalry, the hate between the two sides, how much he wants to improve upon last year's already-dominant performance, the history of Bruin and Trojans quarterbacks going against each other and the trash talk heading into the contest.

Excitement you and your teammates have no only going into this game because of what it means but because of the inner-city rivalry?

Yeah, this is going on my fifth year here being with this rivalry. I obviously know what’s at stake, trying to teach my younger teammates the tradition and everything that goes along into this game, obviously we hate those guys across town, it’s a bitter feeling with those guys, but at the end of the day we have to come out here and play Bruin football, execute on our side of the ball and make sure we’re doing everything we can to go out there and win on Saturday, so.

But you know there's an equal amount of hate on the other side toward you guys?

Of course, of course, of course. We know that as well, but again we’re focused on us, we’re focused on what we’ve got going on in Westwood and trying to do everything we can to win the game, so.

How much do you want to replicate what you did last year the Coliseum at the Rose Bowl?

Uh, we want to be even better, we want to break 60 and all that stuff, so like I said, we’re trying to improve on everything we’ve done this year and trying to maximize our game that way, so.

Also might be your final home game, though about the emotions you might have before and during the game?

Uh, yeah, I’m obviously trying to stay as level-headed and calm as possible, but obviously I know the emotions that are going to come with it, senior night for me, so getting to have my family out there and on the field with me and just getting to enjoy this moment and being where I’m at right now and feeling the blessings that come along with it.

You haven't been shy this season about you bulletin-board material, when did you decide it was a good thing to fuel your competitive fire?

Yeah, you know, I feel like I’ve always had that, I’ve always felt the need to express that, you know maybe with the spotlight we’ve gotten this year that it’s kind of being amplified a little bit, but I think I’ve always been me, I’ve always been like this and I’m going to continue to grow in every way I can and trying to improve in every way I can.

Is the fire in your belly just a little hotter this week?

Uh, yeah, you could say that for sure. Like I said, there’s definitely a bitter feeling toward those guys across town so we’re going to try to do everything we can to go out there and win on Saturday.

Looking back on the five years, can you think about how much progress you've made and how the program has gone from where it started under Chip to where it is now?

Yeah, for sure, I think the proof is in the pudding and the work that we’ve put in and the success that we’ve had this year in comparison to other years, but we’re by no means where we want to be—obviously the last game was very much a disappointment and we’re still trying to improve on that and make sure we’re cleaning up those details that we missed last game and trying to improve on them and making sure we’re doing everything we can to get them corrected this week, so.

Met Caleb Williams?

I have, I have. We actually go to the same massageist and get treatment down in Encino, so.

First team in the rivalry there's been a Black quarterback for both teams, what does that mean to you?

You know, it’s always cool and definitely a blessing as an African-American male to play this position, but to definitely have two in a big game playing both high-level football is definitely special. You know, I’m definitely proud of him just as much as he’s probably is proud of me, but at the end of the day it’s me versus him and it’s UCLA versus USC this week, so we’re going to go out there and try to win this game as best we can, so.

Year 1 to year 5, how do you look back on young DTR and see yourself having grown coming into this week?

Uh, yeah, I know that little kid when he first got here, that 18-year-old kid would be very much proud of this 23-year-old standing here today before you. It’s been such a ride from when I first got here to this being almost my last home game here, you know, it’s been special, all the memories, all the brotherhoods I’ve made throughout the years, I just have so many lifelong friends that are still out there as well as some that are here, so I just couldn’t be more thankful for where I’m at and all the trials and tribulations that I went through, for sure.

Since you're being so brutally honest, when does the trash talking start or has it already started?

Nah, it will definitely start on Saturday, you know, we’re focused on us right now but when we see each other face to face there’s going to be some words and some nice little trash thrown across, so.

Lots of transfers on both teams, do you get a sense that the guys from Harvard and Duke have the same fire and juice for the rivalry than the guys who came here out of high school?

Yeah, for sure, for sure. And the way coach Kelly recruits, he brings in guys that are hungry, guys that want to play football and this isn’t just any old football game but it’s another opportunity to go play and I think guys are hungry to go play, like I said, we have a bad taste in our mouth from the last game, so just trying to improve on that and make sure we’re coming out of every day so we don’t feel the disappointment of last week, so.

How much more intense has the rivalry gotten for you since you've been here and why?

Yeah, I think just like anything, experience, getting to go through it again and again, you want more of it. Obviously, we’ve been a little rocky at times with the consistency and staying with it in the games in previous years, so I think last year was a really good year for us going against them and trying to improve on that and not trying to go backward. Like I said, we’ve been improving every year so just trying to keep the train rolling.

How much did the 2018 rivalry game put you back on the map in terms of progress?

Yeah, for sure, I actually started that game but I didn’t play—Wilton got the reins in that game—but just to see the atmosphere, that was my first experience with the game ever live in person and I think it’s helped not only the team but it’s helped me a bunch just going through those types of experiences, being in those type of big games, see how Wilton led that team that year has helped me a bunch—I may even go back and watch that game, so I think overall just the experiences from all the years have helped us so much going into this one.

What does winning feel like to you?

Obviously, for me it’s seeing everybody with smiles in the locker room and feeling the juice and the energy when you come out on a Sunday and a Monday because you won and you get a positive outlook—obviously when you lose, it’s not always happy and everything like that. So I think that’s just what it is, you get to feel like a winner and feeling like a winner, you’re in a positive mindset and know you did your job well enough to win the game.

So what was the vibe of practice today?

Yeah, for sure, it was probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had for sure. You know, obviously the level of intensity and juice has always been there and is always going to be the standard but in terms of the level of detail, making sure that we’re locked in on all phases of the game and nobody’s taking a rep off at practice and nobody’s taking a rep off in the meeting room, in treatment, going and getting a meal throughout the day and making sure we’re doing every little thing possible to put us in the position on Saturday, so.

When you were recruited here, could you imagine having this many records leaving here after surpassing Cade McNown for number of starts?

Uh, yeah, definitely not, that was definitely not one of my plans or goals coming in here as a freshman, you know, I was always trying to do my best just to win ballgames and do my time here and try to get to the next level, but obviously being here and going through the experiences I’ve had, learning a lot about myself as well as this team, you know, I want a lot more than that—it’s a lot bigger than me, it’s a lot bigger than my teammates and the staff, it’s for this program and trying to put this place back in the national spotlight and give the UCLA football brand a different meaning than what it’s had in the past, so.

Does it feel like most things are still in front of you – tough loss last Saturday, but if you win out there's still a shot at making the conference title game?

Yeah, I think we’re far from worried about that now, We’re focused on us and getting back to the basics and fundamentals, stop worrying about everybody else and what everybody else has to say about us, we’ve got to get back to the nitty-gritty of it and what we do on a week-to-week basis, a day-to-day basis and getting back to the fundamentals of it and reverting back to our habits for sure.

Cade was at the game, have you had a chance to meet him?

I have had a chance to meet Cade, haven’t had a chance to sit down and talk to him a bunch. ‘Top did a speech on him here after one of our, for our scout team player of the week, so I learned a lot about Cade and know a lot about his history in the past and had seen him play here but I haven’t gotten a chance to speak to him much.

Who gave the speech?

Chase Artopoeus.

Anything he said about Cade stand out to you?

I mean, I think that he beat SC.

Only guy to go 4-0?

Exactly. Exactly. So I think that’s the biggest part right there.

Some trash talking from their end coming off the field after they beat you the COVID year?

Oh, yeah, I remember it clear as day, cussing at us, flipping us off, as disrespectful as you can get, so we’ve got to go out there on Saturday and do the best we can to win this game, so we know what’s at stake and we know what it means to our fans and this community, we’ve got to go out there and win this game.

So you will do Senior Day festivities?

Yes. I will definitely be out there with the rest of my senior teammates and the guys that I came in here with. Yeah, for sure, I’m definitely going to celebrate this one and enjoy this one with my teammates.

