WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks Final Season Opener at UCLA

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson spoke to reporters following Monday morning's practice session. Thompson-Robinson talked about preparing for the final season opener of his college career, what he’s seen out of Bowling Green on film, the college football games he watched over the weekend and how he plans to connect with receiver Jake Bobo on the outside.



Ready for this last ride?

Oh yeah, couldn't be more excited. Team's looking really good, really focused, really dialed in. I think the guys know what they have to do this week, so it's really easy when you already know what you have to do, just have to go out there and do it.

What are you most excited to see from this team Saturday?

Just the consistency, putting it all together on a consistent, play-to-play basis, being able to just go from the first quarter all the way to the fourth.

Feel like this is the year to take it to the next level?

Yeah, we're definitely pushing for that. That's the goal every day and every time we come out here to practice. And so our mindset and mission is to win it all this year, and I think that's the habits that we're putting in on a day-to-day basis.

What has made the team better going from fall camp to game week?

I think just the overall preparation and knowing what to do and how to prepare. A lot of guys, this is their fourth, fifth, third year in the program, so you kinda know how it's kinda ran, how to be a college athlete, how to work the practice field and stuff like that. So I think the coaching staff has done a really good job implementing how to do things here, we're just taking the reins of that.

Buzz on campus? Waited a long time since your last game?

Oh yeah, for sure, for sure. You know, campus is kinda dead right now, with it being summer school and all that, so students aren't really on campus. But it's great, though, we love this time of year cause we get to just lock in on football and focus on each other and the guys in this building. So I really enjoy it and I obviously can't wait til school starts and all the fans are here and all the students and stuff. But, you know, this is definitely one of the better times of the year for us, for sure.

Hard not to go into the first game too amped up?

I think, you know, Ben, after being year for five years and doing it four times before this, I've definitely learned how to control my emotions pregame and get out all the butterflies early and definitely find some different techniques to calm myself, so.

First impressions of Bowling Green on film and facing scout team?

Yeah, really good defense. It's their DC's second year – I'm pretty sure – running that program. And then they've got nine of 11 starters. I'd say No. 11, which was No. 44 last year, was probably their best defensive player. Really good front seven, experienced secondary, I think they lost maybe one or two guys back there. So we've got our hands cut out for us on the offensive side of the ball, for sure. They for sure had some offensive transfers in this past offseason, so we've got our hands cut out for us for sure. It's definitely gonna be a pushover game, we definitely have to still study our film, watch our tape and everything.

Spend this weekend watching film or did you get to watch Week 0 games?

Yeah, yeah, I saw a lot of the games. The one that I really wanted to catch was the Alabama State game. Obviously, we play them Week 2, so getting a head start on that. But yeah, I saw the majority of the games this weekend, for sure.

Takeaways from the Alabama State game?

Yeah, they're a really gritty team, they really get after it on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback is really talented. And so we're trying to focus on this game right now, but they're definitely a team to look forward to for sure.

Justyn Martin?

Yeah, really good. You know, as a freshman, it's kinda hard to just step right in and take over things – I know from experience. So I think he's doing a really good job just keeping his head low, coming out here, being the same guy every day, being consistent and just trying to do what the coaches ask of him. It's not hard – this system and what coach Kelly asks of the quarterbacks is not easy, and so I think he's doing a really good job handling that.

Excited to be throwing to Bobo?

Oh yeah, Bobo, that's my guy. We hang out every day, so I'm more so just excited to get out there with all the guys on the field, but finally to have a big guy to go out there and get the ball for me on a 50/50 ball every once and a while is definitely gonna be something I'm for sure excited about.

Change how you approach a play knowing you have Bobo on the outside?

I mean, I guess it all really is based on the coverage. You know, he's definitely gonna be one of my more favorite man matchups, just with the size on him and stuff, but we got a lot of guys like Titus and Kaz that got speed, as well as Kam and stuff that can do this route-running deal. So I'm more so excited for the man matchups and seeing how they're gonna play us in man, for sure.

Change in your approach going from fall camp to game week practice?

I think that's the best thing about it, is that I haven't changed anything going from fall camp to now game week cause the habits are gonna stay the same, that's the foundation I've laid before. And so now, just adding onto that and being able to stay consistent with it, I think has been the biggest part of this week so far.

Quarterback room has good chemistry, what are discussions like between reps?

Oh yeah, just always trying to help each other. You know, it's a lot easier hearing from your own teammate and brother than it is hearing from your coach who's screaming and yelling at you. So, you know, just trying to give words of encouragement throughout or whether it's joking or whatever it is, but just always trying to stay positive, keep each other up and making sure we're always on the same page and not seeing something differently and stuff like that.

Offensive line now that Raiqwon and everyone are here ahead of the season?

Yeah. You know, it's Monday, start of game week. We're putting in the install stuff for the game plan and stuff. So I think for day one, they're doing really good. Obviously, the menu of plays has really shortened down from when we were in fall camp, so I think they're doing really good. We're just gelling well together, being really communicative and being able to just talk amongst your board and get to where they're supposed to be.

