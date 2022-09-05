WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on UCLA's Win, Playing an HBCU

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson spoke to reporters following Monday morning’s practice session. Thompson-Robinson talked about his takeaways from watching the film of the Bruins’ win over Bowling Green, how he’s connecting with his new receiving corps, Kazmeir Allen’s growth, his impressions of the record-low crowd at the Rose Bowl on Saturday and what it means to be playing an HBCU.



How are things going?

They're great, they're great. Monday's starting off well, obviously it's always good coming into a week off a W, so I think today went well.

What'd you seen when you went back to look at the film?

Obviously, a lot of stuff to correct, we gotta get the protection and stuff figured out. I gotta do a better job with my reads, getting the ball out faster, protecting the ball, had a fumble in there too. So I think just all the little things we still gotta clean up and once you get the live bullets flying, you finally get to see what guys really need to work on now, so.

Just didn't see the defender on the INT?

Yeah, I was going through my reads. I saw Titus settle in the hole at first and then bounce over to the second hole. It was just a miscommunication on me and his part, I should've checked down to Bobo and kept playing, so.

Overloading some sides with their pressure?

Uh, no, I'd say they just weren't coming from the spots that we were expecting them to. You know, we had some tells on whether the defensive end was dropping and where they were gonna come from and stuff like that. They kinda changed up the plan on us, so we had to adjust a little bit, but I think the guys did well in the second half, picking up some more of the blitzes and stuff like that.

Hottest game you've played in?

Oh yeah, for sure.

Even coming from Bishop Gorman?

Yeah, for sure. Even at Gorman, we played at like 7 o'clock, high school time, so the sun's out the way and everything. So that's for sure the hottest game.

Family talk about sitting in the stands in that heat?

Yeah, they were like – I think they were mobbing from seat to seat trying to find shade and trying to stay cool. But they enjoyed the game. I had my older sister come out, as well as my niece, and that was their first time getting to see me play, so it was a good time. It was a good time, for sure.

First time UCLA is playing an HBCU, excited about that?

Oh yeah, for sure, for sure. Just for the culture, finally getting to get a school like that out on the West Coast is gonna be a great opportunity for both teams. And we're just excited, man. We're excited to give them the opportunity and we're also excited to get the opportunity to play them, so.

Bummed you won't be able to see their band at halftime?

Oh, oh, for sure, for sure. Those are definitely a cool thing to experience and see, I definitely wish I could be able to catch that.

Communication with the center when calling out blocking assignments?

Yeah, so Duke and Sam have full control of the protection. I just know my rules and where I'm supposed to throw hot off of based off of where they point and where they tell the other guys to go. So we're all on the same page that way, but in terms of communication-wise, they're leading it and they're taking control of it. I gotta focus on my reads and getting the receivers and everybody in their spots, so.

First game with the new receiving corps, rapport where you wanted it to be?

Yeah, for sure. I mean, we didn't show much offensively, in terms of scheme-wise, throwing a lot of quick passes, trying to get the ball into guys' hands as quick as possible, but I think they did a really good job blocking downfield. I think that's what we've seen a lot of, the X-plays and the big, long touchdown runs, was just from those guys putting in the extra effort to go downfield and block.

Where is Kaz in his development as a receiver?

Yeah, I think he's exactly where he wants to be at and is gonna keep improving and he's – you could see it last week, we're gonna try to get the ball in his hands a lot, as well as other guys, but him in particular, with his speed. And so I think if he just continues to do what he does in practice, it'll show up on Saturdays continuing to go forward.

Carsen Ryan took a big hit blocking for you on that second TD run – thoughts on a true freshman being able to make that play?

Oh yeah, for sure. Him and Jack, both smart guys. Like I said, they're gonna play a lot this year, Chip's gonna use them in all types of ways. I just can't wait to continue to see their growth as well as just how they handle themselves on and off the field cause they're doing a really good job right now. I'm super excited for those guys, for sure.

More, less, same amount of time watching film this week?

I'd probably say a little bit more just cause I have film from last week to watch too. But it's still the same routine, still going through the same breakdowns and breaking it up on each day with 3rd down, 1st down and all that stuff.

How did it feel to walk into the Rose Bowl and see so few fans?

We try not to worry about it too much. It obviously is a little disappointing, cause, you know, we're trying to put on the best showcase for as many people as we can, but we try not to worry about it too much. At the end of the day, it doesn't really affect how we play, we gotta go out there and win the game regardless. We know they're out there watching us, supporting still, so it's all love at the end of the day, for sure.

