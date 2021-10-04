WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert on Moving on to Arizona

The Bruins will be facing off against the last-place team in the Pac-12 coached by a familiar face in Westwood.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and linebacker Bo Calvert were the two players selected to talk to reporters after UCLA football's practice Monday morning.

Thompson-Robinson discussed his past with Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, who helped recruit him to Westwood when he was the Bruins' offensive coordinator, as well as his major takeaways from watching film of the Arizona State game on Sunday. Calvert talked about the defense's inability to create pressure in the pocket in recent games and how discipline and focus will play into the unit's improvement moving forward.

