October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballOlympic SportsNewsSI TIX
Search
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert on Moving on to Arizona
Publish date:

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert on Moving on to Arizona

The Bruins will be facing off against the last-place team in the Pac-12 coached by a familiar face in Westwood.
Author:
The Bruins will be facing off against the last-place team in the Pac-12 coached by a familiar face in Westwood.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and linebacker Bo Calvert were the two players selected to talk to reporters after UCLA football's practice Monday morning.

Thompson-Robinson discussed his past with Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, who helped recruit him to Westwood when he was the Bruins' offensive coordinator, as well as his major takeaways from watching film of the Arizona State game on Sunday. Calvert talked about the defense's inability to create pressure in the pocket in recent games and how discipline and focus will play into the unit's improvement moving forward.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 1.40.53 PM
Football

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert on Moving on to Arizona

1 minute ago
Dodd_Chase_09052021_UCLAvsCBU_SJ5
Olympic Sports

San Jose State, Navy No Match for UCLA Men's Water Polo in Return to Westwood

1 hour ago
IMG_0575
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Film Takeaways, Impact of Penalties Against Arizona State

3 hours ago
Athens_Olivia_20210812_WSOC_RB3314
Olympic Sports

Olivia Athens' Golden Goal Seals Comeback Win for UCLA Women's Soccer

17 hours ago
850_5136
Olympic Sports

Two Late Goals Help Washington Stun UCLA Men's Soccer

18 hours ago
USATSI_16882313
Football

UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Postgame Takeaways

20 hours ago
USATSI_16882630
Football

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 5 vs. Arizona State

23 hours ago
USATSI_16882311
Football

Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Falls Out of Top 25 Following Loss

Oct 3, 2021
IMG_0568
Football

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jordan Genmark Heath on Why UCLA Broke Down Late

Oct 3, 2021