WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Preparing for Holiday Bowl, Signing Day Reflections

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the lone player made available to the media after Wednesday's practice.

Thompson-Robinson opened things up by reflecting on his initial decision to come to Westwood with possibly his last game in blue and gold coming up in the Holiday Bowl against NC State on Dec. 28. The signal-caller also spoke on incoming freshman quarterback Justyn Martin and what his decision-making process is like in regards to declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON

National Signing Day reflections?

First off, good question. I really like that question. My signing day was a really special moment for me. I came from a high school where we had a lot of guys recruited, a lot of guys going to really big places. To be able to get to spend that with my high school best friends, my high school teammates, and to see everybody go to their different places and sign away and go to their respective colleges was definitely special. And then to be here at UCLA, I wouldn't say it's everything I necessarily expected, but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. This has definitely been a great experience for me, great learning experience for me being here four years. And like I said, I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world and I definitely love being here and I've loved being here since my time getting here on campus.

What has bowl game prep been like?

Obviously, we haven't been to a bowl game at least since I've been here. So this is all new for most of the guys here, this kind of process of how bowl prep and all that training goes on. This is all new for me too. But it's been good, though. We're treating today like a Monday and getting the week started with NC State prep and going over the Monday protocols and walk-throughs and hashing out all the installs and stuff like that.

How excited are you for a bowl game? Going out with a win over ranked opponent?

I love playing football, and anything you get to do that it gets the juices flowing. So I'm definitely excited to be able to go down there and get to play in front of my family and stuff with San Diego being so close. They will probably still get to come down too. It will definitely be fun, but NC State is a great team. It's definitely not a team we're going to over look or anything or just blow by. Obviously, they are ranked ahead of us, they have a better record than us. We have our hands full for sure.

Really want to end season with win?

Just to send these seniors out the right way. We've all worked so hard together, we've all come up together. Even for guys like Otito, that maybe aren't playing in the bowl game, these guys still have high hopes and aspirations for the rest of the team. And we still have to keep this standard going. We built a really good foundation this year, so we want to continue to build on that for sure.

Mom being supportive?

It means the world to me. I can go to her for anything. She's smart enough to be able to figure stuff out, so whether it's football or life – whatever question I have she can always find the answer to it as well as support my answer on whatever way I go too. She's also very hard on me as well. She doesn't just say yes to everything that I do or agree with everything that I do. It's definitely tough love and I love her to death for it.

Best advice from your mom? Special to succeed this year for both of you after going through ups and downs past couple years?

So to answer your first question, I'd say the biggest advice she's given me is probably just to be myself. You definitely get caught up in some of the things that the media says or fans or even your own teammates and stuff like that, of trying to put you kind of in a box. And so just to go out there and be myself, whether that's right or wrong, to just stay true to who I am. And then definitely, this has definitely been a bittersweet moment this past year. Obviously it was planned out the way we expected it to with a couple losses here and there, but definitely something to build on, like I said before. And whether that's leaving or coming back, I know I left this place in a good spot to move on forward.

Mom going to be a big part of your decision whether to go pro?

Yes sir, definitely.

Past couple weeks handling transfer portal and coaching change rumors and news?

I think we've been so focused on – whether it's been the actual practice or bowl prep or just staying in shape – or it's focusing on taking time off, we've had a long 12-to-15 week season. So just being able to get your mind off football a little bit, relax, focus on school, finish that up and then focusing a little bit on your personal life with a little bit of the extra free time that you've got. So I don't think anybody's really been affected by it or focused on all the stuff that's going on in the media and upstairs on the third floor. We let them figure that out and we focus on what we can, which is to beat NC State.

Important to win the bowl after being joined at the hip with Chip for four years?

Oh yeah, it's definitely gonna mean everything and we're definitely gonna put forth our best efforts to do so, and I know he is as well.

Justyn Martin? Know him? Host him? Seen anything from him?

Yeah, I've definitely watched him play, watched his film a little bit when he broke that touchdown record. He's a good football player, obviously I've met him when he's visited here, spoken to him a little bit. I've spoken to him a little bit before signing day, he asked me a bunch of questions kinda wanting to get a feel for how the school is, the program is, the players, the coaches, all that stuff, outside of obviously the recruiting process. And so we've talked a little bit and have a pretty good relationship so far, but until I see him on campus, I can't really get a good feel on him, but I know he's a good football player for sure.

Have a timeline for your draft decision? Before or after the bowl game?

Yeah, we're still talking about that with my mom and the rest of my family and some important people in my life. Still trying to figure out when's the right time and all that stuff, I obviously don't wanna be a distraction and bring any extra attention that's unneeded. So right now, I'm just focused on NC State and all that stuff will come later.

