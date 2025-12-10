Georgia & Alabama Fans FACE OFF in Trivia Showdown! | College Road Trip

Welcome back to SI College road trip. We are here at the SEC championship game ahead of Alabama versus Georgia, but we're not just here for the game. We're going on a tailgating scavenger hunt and putting fans from Facebook fan groups to the test with some college football trivia. Let's get started. What year did Georgia win its first national championship under Kirby Smart? 2021, 2021, 2021, 2021, 2021 season 2022, January 10th, 2022. Who replaced Tua and led Alabama to a comeback in the 2018 SEC championship game. Jalen Hurts. That's right. Jalen Hurts. Jalen Hurts, uh, Jalen Hurts. That's right. Who caught the overtime game winning touchdown for Alabama in the 2018 national championship game. AJ Brown, Ron Devonta Smith, Devon Smith. There you go. Devonta Smith. I don't know Devonta Smith. Who intercepted Bryce Young to seal Georgia's win in the 2022 national championship game? Keely Ringo, Kamari Lassiter, Malachi Starks. Keely Ringo. Keely Ringo, Keely Ringo. It was Georgia's starting quarterback during the back to back national championships. Stetson Bennett, Stetson Bennett, Stetson Bennett Stetson Bennett. That's right. Who was Alabama's quarterback when the tide went 13-0 and won the 2020 national championship. Uh, Tua? No, Matt Jones Jones, Mac Jones, Mac Jones, Matt Jones, that's big Mac Jones. Who led Georgia in receiving yards during the 2022 college football playoff national championship game. That should be Brock. Brock Bowers. I mean, it's gotta be Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers, Brock Bowers. That's right. Which Alabama defensive lineman won SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016? Quinn Williams, I don't know the answer. Jonathan Allen. Who was Alabama's leading rusher in the 2021 SEC championship game versus Georgia? Bryce Young, uh, Bryan Robinson Jr. was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which Georgia linebacker was named MVP of the 2022 college football playoff national championship game. Nolan Smith, Jacoe Dean, perfect. There we go. Next up the scavenger and we asked fans from Alabama and Georgia, which items we should track down, and there's a lot to find, so let's go. The first item on our list is a blow up version of Georgia's mascot, UGA. Hey guys, how's it going? So we're on a tailgating scavenger hunt and I've actually been looking for a big version of your guys' mascot right there, right there. Oh my gosh, would you look at that? Ding ding ding. We found it. Look at this big guy right here. This is big. This is the big dogs. This is the best game day out that I've seen all day. And I'm looking for someone wearing cowboy boots. Are you wearing boots? I am dogs. Good dogs, the best. Are boots a staple for your game day fit? 100%. So I have tall boots. I have short boots, I have all the things. Ding ding ding. We found it. We found the boots. Let's go, dogs, baby. This is the shortest. You're jumping for it's just a horn. We're looking for someone to lead a chant. I think I can do it. I think you can do it. All right, let's hear it in 321. Let her rip. Who's that coming down the track? Now it's a me Martina red and black. It's me. Go, Doug, Doug. Oh. Oh, that's right. Excellent. Makes me wanna sing a Christmas carol real bad. Next up, we're looking for a car, a truck, an RV, something with an Alabama or Georgia flag on it, so I found it right here. Can you tell me why you love the dogs? Because the dogs are the best team in the country. We're just arguing about that. Do you think there's any coach better in the SEC or in college football than Kirby Smart? Absolutely not. So will you be sad the day he decides to retire and move on from Georgia? I'll be dead by then. This is a true tailgate. We're right out of the tailgate, right out of a tailgate. You guys are true fans. All right, well you guys have fun at the game today. Thank you so much and thank you for helping us find our scavenger hunt item. Ding ding ding. We found it. Everyone's heading into the stadium. It is slim Pickens. Excuse me, sir, we're looking for someone wearing overalls. I think I just found you. I just love the dogs . I gotta let them know who I'm supporting. Is there a better coach in college football than Kirby Smart? Not even close. Here's everybody else, and Kirby Smart's up here. So are they going all the way? All the way. Nothing's gonna stop them. OK. Do you wear these every single game day? I wear them every day. Well, I have a, a pajama set, and in the summer I have some cut off ones. Go Dogs. Go Dogs. That'll do it for this episode of SI College Road Trip. We will see you next time.