WATCH: Ikaika Malloe Talks Recruiting Role, UCLA Football's Emphasis on Pass Rush

Malloe spent the past six seasons at Washington before joining the Bruins' new-look defensive staff in December.

UCLA football outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe spoke with reporters after practice Thursday morning. Malloe talked about his role in the recruitment of some of the Bruins’ new additions, the value of hands-on coaching and drill participation, the Hawaiian connections he’s made and the biggest standouts of spring camp. 

