WATCH: Ikaika Malloe Talks Recruiting Role, UCLA Football's Emphasis on Pass Rush

UCLA football outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe spoke with reporters after practice Thursday morning. Malloe talked about his role in the recruitment of some of the Bruins’ new additions, the value of hands-on coaching and drill participation, the Hawaiian connections he’s made and the biggest standouts of spring camp.



Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated