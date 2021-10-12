WATCH: Myles Jackson, Brittain Brown on Late Success vs. Arizona, Lessons Learned

UCLA football linebacker Myles Jackson and running back Brittain Brown met with reporters over Zoom following Tuesday's practice.

Jackson talked about how the Bruins broke through and started finishing plays down the stretch against Arizona and what he expects to see out of Washington on Saturday. Brown talked about the benefits of having Zach Charbonnet as a teammate and the recent performance of the UCLA offensive line.

MYLES JACKSON

Expectations for Washington?

Washington's offense, up front, they're pretty tough and physical. They're a tough team, just like us, so I feel like the coaches have given us a good game plan, put us in a position to execute. I feel like it's gonna be a good game though, they're a pretty solid team.

Defense was attacking less against Arizona? More moving forward?

Honestly, I'm not too sure. We just – I'm pretty sure it just depends on ebbs and flows of the game, pretty much, just a week-by-week basis of our game plan. So as players, we just do our best to execute whatever the coach is giving us.

Defense has to tune out the news?

Well, just because the outside is the outside, we have to believe in ourselves first and trust in our teammates. We have enough love and belief in ourselves to know that when we execute and do it the right way, we can get it done, no matter what game plan the coaches give us.

Something changed that helped the pressure get home towards the end?

There's not really anything that we pretty much changed up, per se, it was just a matter of, like – pretty sure just the timing and everything, we just kept trying to execute, eventually started getting there. It wasn't too much scheme emphasis or anything like that, it was just a matter of us coming together and knowing we had to execute and fight hard to hit and that's what we were able to do.

Otito strip sack open the flood gates? Ride momentum?

We definitely did, we picked up momentum in the second half. We knew it was gonna be a tough game, ups and downs, but we knew the team that played harder for longer was gonna come out with the win at the end of the day, so that's what we tried to focus on.

