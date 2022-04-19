WATCH: John Humphrey on Leadership Role in UCLA Football's Defensive Backfield

UCLA football cornerback John Humphrey spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Humphrey talked about his leadership role in the defensive backs room with so many veterans departing, his first impressions of Oregon transfer Jaylin Davies and the current state of the Bruins' rivalry with crosstown foe USC.



Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated