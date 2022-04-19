WATCH: John Humphrey on Leadership Role in UCLA Football's Defensive Backfield
With Obi Eboh, Cameron Johnson and Jay Shaw all leaving, Humphrey stands as one of the most veteran cornerbacks on the Bruins' roster.
UCLA football cornerback John Humphrey spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Humphrey talked about his leadership role in the defensive backs room with so many veterans departing, his first impressions of Oregon transfer Jaylin Davies and the current state of the Bruins' rivalry with crosstown foe USC.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue