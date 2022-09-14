WATCH: Logan Loya Talks Kyle Philips, Returning Punts for UCLA

UCLA football wide receiver Logan Loya spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning's practice session. Loya talked about his status when he missed the Bruins' season opener, his competition with Jake Bobo as the team's starting punt returner, what he learned from Kyle Philips over the years and what he thought about the team's Twitter account labeling them "Transfer U."

How was it being back out there?

It was great, you know. Where I wanna be, making plays, whatever the opportunity is.

Banged up the first week?

Yeah, just I was unavailable. Just precautionary reasons, but I'm back and I feel better than ever.

Bobo returned punts Week 1, know you were going to get that job back immediately?

I was confident in my abilities and I think, hopefully, they had trust in me to do so. So yeah, I was confident that I would be back there.

Following Kyle Philips in the NFL?

A little bit, I just saw the highlights and the stats, but I haven't watched the full game or anything. But I've seen some highlights.

What did Philips teach you about the position?

Everything about punt returning and receiver, just everything. You know, I used to go to him for the plays, for what he would think about in the game, in practice, and just see how he'd approach the game.

Get a kick out of the 'Transfer U' tweet?

I mean, we've got a lot of transfers, so it makes sense, but no negativity at all, you know? We're all here trying to win.

Dichotomy between transfers and high school recruits? Azizi said you were all Bruins?

Yeah, everyone who's came in, it's been a super smooth transition, like they've been here the whole time. Like, there's no – yeah, nothing. It's a smooth transition, we're all Bruins. He answered that well.

Would seeing that tweet if you were coming out of high school now give you any second thoughts?

Um, not really. You know, it's a business thing, you know? You gotta do what's best for the team, you know? You gotta do what's best for you as a recruit too.

Been communicated to you or Jake who's going to be starting punt returner this week?

I'm confident it's me, but I should be back there.

Is the staff good about giving you notice about what you're doing any given Saturday? Or just show up and find out in the moment?

No, they're well on that. And we're all competing for a spot, so they're well on that.

