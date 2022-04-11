WATCH: Logan Loya on UCLA Football Replacing Kyle Philips, Adding Veteran Transfers
The Bruins lost their top-three targets to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, leaving Loya and others to make up for the lost production.
UCLA football receiver Logan Loya spoke to reporters after practice Monday morning. Loya talked about the responsibility of the receiving corps in replacing the production of Kyle Philips and Greg Dulcich, how close he’s staying with his teammates in the NFL Draft and how he has prepared himself to take on a larger role in 2022 and
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue