WATCH: Logan Loya on UCLA Football Replacing Kyle Philips, Adding Veteran Transfers

The Bruins lost their top-three targets to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, leaving Loya and others to make up for the lost production.

UCLA football receiver Logan Loya spoke to reporters after practice Monday morning. Loya talked about the responsibility of the receiving corps in replacing the production of Kyle Philips and Greg Dulcich, how close he’s staying with his teammates in the NFL Draft and how he has prepared himself to take on a larger role in 2022 and 

