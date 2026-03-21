Good, Bad, and Ugly of UCLA's Win Over UCF

In UCLA's first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Bruins were able to take down UCF 75-71.

While there were obvious positives from this matchup, there are always some negatives to go with it. Even so, UCLA advancing to the second round when just two months ago it was projected to miss the tournament outright is something to be excited about. Still, UCLA is far from perfect.

The Good | UCLA Set the Tone Early

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The good in this one has to be the momentum the Bruins were able to set in the first half. Without Tyler Bilodeau, offensive production was not going to come easy. However, UCLA was able to jump out to a nice lead in the first half and never really let go.

What really stood out as a positive was how UCLA was able to set the tone fast and early. By doing so, this had UCF on its heels, forcing the Knights to make adjustments to match up with UCLA. This is the exact basketball UCLA must play against tougher opponents moving forward.

The Bad | UCLA Gave Up on Rebounding

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCF Knights center John Bol (7) grabs a rebound againist UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

UCLA's rebounding was very awkward in this game. While the Bruins were able to surpass the 41-rebound mark, they also allowed UCF to get 53 rebounds. Knowing it had a disadvantage on the glass entering this game, it really seemed like UCLA cut its losses early.

This meant that most of UCLA's players on offense were behind the perimeter, allowing UCF to get the easy defensive rebound. This led to UCF getting 28 defensive rebounds to UCLA's 15 offensive rebounds. However, it also allowed UCLA to be a much quicker team on offense, something that ultimately helped win the game.

The Ugly | Second-Half Woes

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts after being fouled against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The ugly in this game has to be UCLA's lackluster shooting performance in the second half. Although the Bruins were able to find their largest lead of the night at 14 points in the second half, what came after was simply ugly. It really seemed like there was a lid on the rim.

Because of this, UCF was able to claw back into the game and put UCLA under pressure late. UCLA ultimately prevailed, but it just goes to show that the Bruins have a serious offensive consistency issue. Hopefully, Bilodeau's return will help fix that problem.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images