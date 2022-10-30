Week 10 AP Poll: UCLA Football Re-Enters Top 10 After Blowout Win

The Bruins are back on the climb.

UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) earned 979 points in the Week 10 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, slotting them in at No. 10 in the country. The Bruins thus resumed their climb through the rankings, one week after their first loss of the season knocked them back from No. 9 to No. 12.

A return to the Rose Bowl led to another UCLA win over Stanford – their third in four years but first at home since 2008. The Bruins won in blowout fashion Saturday night, and they have yet to lose to a team outside the top 10.

Blowout losses by No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Wake Forest opened the door for UCLA to crawl back into the top 10 themselves. The Bruins made an even bigger climb in the USA Today Coaches Poll, moving from No. 15 to No. 11 earlier on Sunday.

The first College Football Playoff Rankings are set to come out Tuesday night, and it remains to be seen if the selection committee follows the lead of the two major polls.

Towards the top of the AP Poll, Georgia stayed put at No. 1. Ohio State and Tennessee actually tied for No. 2, although the Vols did receive more first-place votes with 18 compared to the Buckeyes' 15.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC went from No. 10 to No. 9 following its 45-37 win over Arizona. Utah played Thursday night and snuck by Washington State on the road without its starting quarterback or running back, and they went from No. 14 to No. 12 as a result.

Oregon stayed put at No. 8, with no teams in the top seven losing Saturday.

There are four Pac-12 teams in the top 12, which is the most by any conference.

Oregon State was on bye, but losses towards the bottom the top 25 allowed them to slip into the rankings at No. 24. Washington also picked up some more points in the receiving votes section while on its off-week, coming in at No. 31 with 12 points.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (8-0), 1528 points (30 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (8-0), 1500 (15)

2. Tennessee (8-0), 1500 (18)

4. Michigan (8-0), 1378

5. Clemson (8-0), 1312

6. Alabama (7-1), 1258

7. TCU (8-0), 1220

8. Oregon (7-1), 1135

9. USC (7-1), 1010

10. UCLA (7-1), 979

11. Ole Miss (8-1), 905

12. Utah (6-2), 876

13. Kansas State (6-2), 772

14. Illinois (7-1), 741

15. LSU (6-2), 679

16. Penn State (6-2), 641

17. North Carolina (7-1), 542

18. Oklahoma State (6-2), 513

19. Tulane (7-1), 455

20. Wake Forest (6-2), 388

21. North Carolina State (6-2), 285

22. Syracuse (6-2), 205

23. Liberty (7-1), 136

24. Oregon State (6-2), 129

25. UCF (6-2), 111

Others Receiving Votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

