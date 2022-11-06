Week 11 AP Poll: UCLA Football Climbs Further Into Top 10

With chaos taking over across the country Saturday, the Bruins were able to climb a single spot in the polls.

UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) earned 1,040 points in the Week 10 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday, slotting them in at No. 9 in the country. The Bruins continued their climb through the rankings after coming in at No. 10 the week before, and they have now matched their highest ranking of the season.

Unranked Arizona State hosted UCLA in Week 10, marking just the third road game of the season for the blue and gold. The Bruins won in a 50-36 shootout Saturday night, and they have yet to lose to a team outside the top 10.

UCLA also moved up one spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll, going from No. 11 to No. 10 earlier on Sunday.

The next College Football Playoff Rankings are set to come out Tuesday night. The Bruins debuted at No. 12 last week, but with the No. 7 through No. 11 teams all winning, it remains to be seen if they move up there.

Towards the top of the AP Poll, Georgia stayed put at No. 1 after taking care of business against then-No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing at LSU, while Clemson dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 after losing to Notre Dame, giving UCLA the room it needed to move up again.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Oregon went from No. 8 to No. 6 after dismantling Colorado 49-10. USC went from No. 9 to No. 8 following its 41-35 win over Cal. Utah actually slipped from No. 12 to No. 13 because of LSU's win over Alabama and ensuing surging through the rankings, despite handling Arizona 45-20.

There are four Pac-12 teams in the top 13, which is only bested by the SEC's five in the top 11.

Oregon State handed its No. 24 ranking right over the Washington after losing to the Huskies in dramatic fashion Friday night, but the Beavers still earned three points in the receiving votes section.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (9-0), 1574 points (62 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (9-0), 1500 (1)

3. Michigan (9-0), 1455

4. TCU (9-0), 1361

5. Tennessee (8-1), 1339

6. Oregon (8-1), 1258

7. LSU (7-2), 1132

8. USC (8-1), 1061

9. UCLA (8-1), 1040

10. Alabama (7-2), 1009

11. Ole Miss (8-1), 962

12. Clemson (8-1), 938

13. Utah (7-2), 881

14. Penn State (7-2), 735

15. North Carolina (8-1), 676

16. Tulane (8-1), 607

17. North Carolina State (7-2), 547

18. Texas (6-3), 399

19. Liberty (8-1), 358

20. Notre Dame (6-3), 316

21. Illinois (7-2), 262

22. UCF (7-2), 257

23. Kansas State (6-3), 247

24. Washington (7-2), 187

25. Florida State (6-3), 78

Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

